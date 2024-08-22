Stratus Medical Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Edge Medical For The United Kingdom

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MAGNOLIA, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratus®

Medical, a company focused on advancing radiofrequency (RF) ablation for pain, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Edge Medical, a leading medical device distributor serving the United Kingdom. Edge Medical will distribute the innovative NIMBUS®

RF Multitined Expandable Electrode and other Stratus Medical RF products that are rapidly gaining share across the world. Edge Medical is initiating the UK market release with an educational symposium in London on Friday, August 30, 2024, led by Edward Yoon, MD. Additional educational programs will continue over the weekend at the London Spine Intervention Masterclass on Saturday, August 31st – Monday, September 2nd.

Edge Medical is well positioned to take advantage of the market opportunity in the UK. Edge Medical has 24 sales representatives, of which ten are focused on interventional pain medicine therapies. Edge Medical has experience marketing NIMBUS RF and other Stratus Medical products through their affiliate L M V Medical and Surgical Equipment Trading LLC located in Dubai, UAE.



Edward Yoon, MD, Chief of Interventional Radiology, Hospital for Special Surgery located in New York City, commented "I am excited for the opportunity to share my personal experience with NIMBUS with my colleagues in the United Kingdom.

I have been using NIMBUS since my Fellowship and delighted with our patient outcomes with this technology.

I am appreciative of Stratus Medical who supports professional education in the UK, US, and other countries across the world."

Mark Vujovich, Edge Medical CEO, commented "we are delighted to expand our distribution arrangement with Stratus Medical into the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, and Middle East to distribute the NIMBUS RF device, a cutting-edge radiofrequency ablation technology for pain. This collaboration aligns with Edge Medical's commitment to bring the most technically advanced products to the market that improve patient care and optimize procedural

efficiency."

Will Pankey, Stratus Medical Vice President of Sales, said "we are excited for the opportunity to expand our relationship with Edge Medical into the UK. Our shared focus on providing innovative technology to patients and physicians is what will make this partnership successful. We are appreciative for the work Edge Medical is doing in the UAE through their affiliate and believe they will replicate that success in the UK."

About Stratus Medical – Stratus Medical is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and suffering and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation. The NIMBUS® RF Multitined Expandable Electrode addresses the unmet need for an easy-to-use and cost-effective radiofrequency ablation device which provides a large volume lesion for sustained pain relief. Stratus Medical is headquartered in Magnolia, Texas.

About Edge Medical – Edge Medical serves the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, and the UAE through affiliate L M V. Edge Medical is a high growth Medical Device Distributor with leading edge technologies for Spine Surgery, Sports Medicine, ENT, Navigation, and Pain Management. Edge Medical's UK head office is located in Manchester, and affiliate, L M V Medical and Surgical Equipment Trading, head office is located in Dubai, UAE.



