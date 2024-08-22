US B2B Payments Report 2024: How Providers Can Capture A $16 Trillion Small Business Opportunity - Slow-To-Digitize Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (Smbs) Remain An Untapped Segment
Date
8/22/2024 6:16:34 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US B2B Payments Forecast 2024: How Providers Can Capture a $16 Trillion Small Business Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
B2B payments is the largest addressable payments market in the US. Slow-to-digitize small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) remain an untapped segment, and providers must understand their evolving payment needs to capitalize on the opportunity.
Key Question: What is driving B2B payment volume trends, and how can providers capitalize on these trends to capture SMB volume?
Key Stat: Check and cash payments have fallen from a majority share of B2B transaction value in 2019 to just 32.1% in 2024. That gives providers an opening to help businesses digitize and capture their volume.
Here's what's in the full report
2 Exportable files for easy reading, analysis and sharing. 5 Charts: Reliable data in simple displays for presentations and quick decision making. 1 Expert Perspective: Insights from industry and company leaders.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary B2B payments providers must meet complex and sometimes conflicting priorities for SMBs Checks and cash no longer reign supreme ACH payments are the big winner of B2B payments digitization Card payments are inching up Wire and other payments will stay flat this year, but change could be on the horizon How can B2B payment providers drive revenues going forward? Insider Intelligence Interviews Sources Media Gallery
Charts in This Report
US B2B Payment Transaction Value Share, by Transaction Method, 2019 & 2024 (% of total) US Check and Cash B2B Payment Transaction Value, 2019-2024 (trillions and % change) US ACH B2B Payment Transaction Value, 2019-2024 (trillions and % change) US Card B2B Payment Transaction Value, 2019-2024 (trillions and % change) US Wire and Other B2B Payment Transaction Value, 2019-2024 (trillions and % change)
Interviewed for This Report
Brandon Spear - TreviPay, CEO
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108588777
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.