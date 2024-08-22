(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US B2B Payments Forecast 2024: How Providers Can Capture a $16 Trillion Small Business Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

B2B payments is the largest addressable payments in the US. Slow-to-digitize small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) remain an untapped segment, and providers must understand their evolving payment needs to capitalize on the opportunity.

Key Question: What is driving B2B payment volume trends, and how can providers capitalize on these trends to capture SMB volume?

Key Stat: Check and cash payments have fallen from a majority share of B2B transaction value in 2019 to just 32.1% in 2024. That gives providers an opening to help businesses digitize and capture their volume.

Executive Summary

B2B payments providers must meet complex and sometimes conflicting priorities for SMBs

Checks and cash no longer reign supreme

ACH payments are the big winner of B2B payments digitization

Card payments are inching up

Wire and other payments will stay flat this year, but change could be on the horizon

How can B2B payment providers drive revenues going forward?

US B2B Payment Transaction Value Share, by Transaction Method, 2019 & 2024 (% of total)

US Check and Cash B2B Payment Transaction Value, 2019-2024 (trillions and % change)

US ACH B2B Payment Transaction Value, 2019-2024 (trillions and % change)

US Card B2B Payment Transaction Value, 2019-2024 (trillions and % change) US Wire and Other B2B Payment Transaction Value, 2019-2024 (trillions and % change)

Brandon Spear - TreviPay, CEO

For more information about this report visit

