Footwear Market 2024 : To Surpass USD 725.1 Billion By 2032, Driven By 3D Printing & Customization Of Footwear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The footwear was valued at $409.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $725.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Growing health and fitness awareness among people is boosting the growth of footwear market . Moreover, rise in trend of fitness exercises such as Zumba (a dance form) and Yoga (exercise activity) is generating huge demand for sports shoes among individuals. Rise in number of sport lovers and fan followers of sports such as football, basket balls, and hockey is further creating higher demand for cleats and shoes required for respective sports.

Along with men and women, children nowadays demand for fancy, stylish, colorful, and sports-inspired footwear. Increase in number of children engaged in various sports activities fuels the demand for athletic footwear. This has increased large demand for football, basketball, hockey, tennis, baseball and many other sports footwear among children. Along with sport footwear, stylish sneakers, flip-flops, slip-ons, boots, and casual shoes are witnessing huge demand among children, which drives the growth of the overall market.

Key findings of the study

By type, the non-athletic segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

By material, the non-leather segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the footwear market analysis period..

By end user, the women segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the offline stores segment is estimated to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2021, occupying a major share of the market.

Some Examples of Expansion in the Global Footwear Market

In January 2023, VF Corporation established a new regional office in Harajuku district, Tokyo in order to drive innovative product design and support expanded business growth across Asia-Pacific.

In December 2022, Skechers USA, Inc., established its new flagship store in Grafton Street, Ireland in order to expand its presence in Ireland.

In July 2022, Skechers USA, Inc. opened its new superstore in New Jersey. This new superstore its biggest East Coast retail destination.

In June 2021, ECCO Sko A/S opened four outlet shops across the U.S., in Dolphin Mall, Miami; Opry Mills, Tennessee; Denver, Colorado; and Mebane, North Carolina.

In May 2021, ECCO Sko A/S opened its new flagship shop in Shanghai to expand its customer reach.

Key Market Players

VF Corporation

Crocs, Inc.

Adidas AG

Nike Inc.

Geox S.p.A.

Skechers USA, Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

ECCO Sko A/S

Under Armour, Inc.

Puma SE

