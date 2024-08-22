County Of Flagler, FL Updates Procurement Process With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FLAGLER COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After grappling with disparate systems and manual processes that made tracking procurement workflows difficult, the County of Flagler, Florida, needed a comprehensive solution. The County turned to OpenGov , the leader known for modernizing procurement with its streamlined and efficient software.Located on Florida's east coast, the County of Flagler had long struggled with the lack of integrated dashboards and analytics, which resulted in time-consuming manual solicitation creation and lengthy email exchanges between departments. The County sought a modern solution that would centralize its procurement processes while automating solicitation development. OpenGov Procurement was selected for its ability to unify systems, automate workflows, and provide robust scenario evaluation models to streamline the County's operations.With OpenGov Procurement, the County of Flagler can expect to see a significant transformation in its procurement process. The team can anticipate that automating solicitation development and leveraging a standardized scope of work library will save time and eliminate inefficiencies. Additionally, the centralized communication platform will simplify collaboration across departments, ensuring all procurement steps are tracked within one easy-to-use system.Flagler County joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

