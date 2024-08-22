ASEAN Senior Officials Discuss Enhancing Regional Connectivity

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Aug 22 (IANS) Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province to discuss enhancing regional connectivity and resilience, Lao of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday.

The representatives gathered on Wednesday for the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting (SOM), hosted by the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reports Xinhua news agency.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions made at the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings, especially the implementation of the nine priorities under Laos' ASEAN chairmanship in 2024 under the theme of "ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience".

The officials concluded at the meeting that the overall work in this regard is progressing well.

The meeting also discussed implementing an action plan for Timor-Leste to become a full member of ASEAN, and applications by countries outside the region to become a party to ASEAN's Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.