No Monkeypox Cases Reported In Azerbaijan, Health Ministry Confirms

Monkeypox is a very rare zoonotic viral disease, meaning that it
primarily spreads to humans from animals, Azernews
reports citing the Ministry of Health.
"The incubation period of the disease can vary between 5 and 21
days. The disease usually lasts 2-4 weeks. During the initial
stage, the noted catarrhal symptoms (fever, severe headache,
enlargement of lymph nodes) later transition into a rash stage. The
rashes, which develop uniformly, cover the entire body. The rash,
which lasts for several days, heals by forming scabs that
eventually leave behind scar tissue.
The infection is transmitted from person to person through
prolonged close contact via broken skin and mucous membranes.
Until the clinical symptoms characteristic of the disease
appear, neither the patient nor those in contact with them are
considered infectious.
The disease is usually self-limiting, meaning that cases without
complications resolve without any treatment. Since most patients
experience monkeypox in a mild form, symptomatic treatment is
sufficient.
To date, no suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in
the territory of Azerbaijan. Stringent epidemiological surveillance
is being conducted based on the recommendations of the World Health
Organization, and adequate resources are available for the
detection, diagnosis, and treatment of suspected cases."
It should be noted that TƏBİB (the Management Union of Medical
Territorial Units) has stated that, to date, no cases of monkeypox
have been reported in the medical institutions under its
authority.
