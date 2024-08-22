No Monkeypox Cases Reported In Azerbaijan, Health Ministry Confirms

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Monkeypox is a very rare zoonotic disease, meaning that it primarily spreads to humans from animals, Azernews reports citing the of Health.

"The incubation period of the can vary between 5 and 21 days. The disease usually lasts 2-4 weeks. During the initial stage, the noted catarrhal symptoms (fever, severe headache, enlargement of lymph nodes) later transition into a rash stage. The rashes, which develop uniformly, cover the entire body. The rash, which lasts for several days, heals by forming scabs that eventually leave behind scar tissue.

The infection is transmitted from person to person through prolonged close contact via broken skin and mucous membranes.

Until the clinical symptoms characteristic of the disease appear, neither the patient nor those in contact with them are considered infectious.

The disease is usually self-limiting, meaning that cases without complications resolve without any treatment. Since most patients experience monkeypox in a mild form, symptomatic treatment is sufficient.

To date, no suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in the territory of Azerbaijan. Stringent epidemiological surveillance is being conducted based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization, and adequate resources are available for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of suspected cases."

It should be noted that TƏBİB (the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units) has stated that, to date, no cases of monkeypox have been reported in the medical institutions under its authority.