Greco-Roman Wrestlers Claim Three Bronze Medals In Jordan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers have claimed three medals at the UWW U17 World Championships 2024 held in Jordan, Azernews reports.

Turan Dashdamirov (51 kg) and Aykhan Javadov (60 kg) defeated all their opponents and became world champions. Amrah Amrahov (48 kg) won a bronze medal.

The Azerbaijani national team, having collected 105 points, was third in the world in team score. Iran (140) took first place, while Uzbekistan (113) ranked second.

The national team participated in the World Championship under the leadership of senior coach Taleh Israfilov, coaches Nazim Ahmadov and Rasim Aghayev.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

At 2024 Summer Olympic, Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), freestyle wrestlers Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) and Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg) won bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr