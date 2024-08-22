FC Qarabağ Academy Expands Ties With FC Zagreb Academy

FC Qarabağ Academy Expands Ties With FC Zagreb Academy
Manager of Qarabağ Academy Nail Karimov, and its coordinator
Aftandil Hajiyev have met with their colleagues from the home club
during the visit to Zagreb during the Dinamo-Qarabağ match,
Azernews reports.
At the meeting with the director of the Dinamo Academy Ivo
Milic, the coordinator of the U-15-U-19 teams Marian Çayic, the
head of the Physical Training Department Frano Leko and the
database administrator Antonio Šišić, discussions were held about
philosophy, style of play, and main principles.
Ivo Milić, who gave information about the path of the football
players trained by GNK Dinamo Zagreb in recent years, the club's
support for those players, the development of their shortcomings,
etc.
Then he gave the representatives of the club detailed
information about the academy's fields, administrative buildings,
the used database, video analysis and other programs.
Frano Leko said that since the last season, they have given
serious importance to physical training and have seen the results
in a short time.
The meeting also highlighted the possible participation of the
U-19 team of FC Qarabağ in the international tournament organized
by Dinamo.
