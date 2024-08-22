FC Qarabağ Academy Expands Ties With FC Zagreb Academy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Manager of Qarabağ Academy Nail Karimov, and its coordinator Aftandil Hajiyev have met with their colleagues from the home club during the visit to Zagreb during the Dinamo-Qarabağ match, Azernews reports.

At the meeting with the director of the Dinamo Academy Ivo Milic, the coordinator of the U-15-U-19 teams Marian Çayic, the head of the Physical Training Department Frano Leko and the database administrator Antonio Šišić, discussions were held about philosophy, style of play, and main principles.

Ivo Milić, who gave information about the path of the football players trained by GNK Dinamo Zagreb in recent years, the club's support for those players, the development of their shortcomings, etc.

Then he gave the representatives of the club detailed information about the academy's fields, administrative buildings, the used database, video analysis and other programs.

Frano Leko said that since the last season, they have given serious importance to physical training and have seen the results in a short time.

The meeting also highlighted the possible participation of the U-19 team of FC Qarabağ in the international tournament organized by Dinamo.

