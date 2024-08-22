Tashkent Hosts Uzbekistan-Azerbaijani Business Forum
8/22/2024
Today, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum has commenced in
Tashkent, Azernews reports.
The opening of the event featured speeches by Azerbaijan's
Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Uzbekistan's Minister of
Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov.
The forum, which will last for two days, is attended by
representatives from 67 companies and around 10 government
organizations from Azerbaijan.
As part of the forum, a“Made in Azerbaijan” exhibition will
also be organized.
