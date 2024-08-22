عربي


Tashkent Hosts Uzbekistan-Azerbaijani Business Forum

8/22/2024 6:11:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Today, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum has commenced in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

The opening of the event featured speeches by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Uzbekistan's Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov.

The forum, which will last for two days, is attended by representatives from 67 companies and around 10 government organizations from Azerbaijan.

As part of the forum, a“Made in Azerbaijan” exhibition will also be organized.

AzerNews

