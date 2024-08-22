Tashkent Hosts Uzbekistan-Azerbaijani Business Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Today, the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan business forum has commenced in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

The opening of the event featured speeches by Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, and Uzbekistan's of Investment, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov.

The forum, which will last for two days, is attended by representatives from 67 companies and around 10 government organizations from Azerbaijan.

As part of the forum, a“Made in Azerbaijan” will also be organized.