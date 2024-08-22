New Textile Production Facility To Open In Khankendi, Minister Announces
Date
8/22/2024 6:11:33 AM
A new textile production enterprise is set to open in Khankendi
soon, as announced by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil
Jabbarov during the Uzbek-Azerbaijani Business Forum in Tashkent,
Azernews reports.
Minister Jabbarov revealed that the upcoming textile facility
will be established by an Uzbek company in Khankendi. This
investment marks a significant development in the region's
industrial sector.
He also highlighted the rapid economic growth in both Azerbaijan
and Uzbekistan, noting a substantial increase in interest from
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan and vice versa.
"We are pleased to see growing mutual interest between business
communities. As previously mentioned, we now have a joint emission
instrument, which we expect will yield positive results over time,"
he added.
Currently, there are 236 Azerbaijani-owned enterprises in
Uzbekistan, including 62 joint ventures. Additionally, 70 Uzbek
companies operate in Azerbaijan.
For the period from January to July 2024, trade turnover between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has surpassed $118.2 million.
