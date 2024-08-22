Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Seek To Boost Exports To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are keen on expanding their export activities to Uzbekistan, as highlighted by Yusif Abdullayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), during the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

Abdullayev noted that 67 Azerbaijani companies, including representatives from approximately 10 state institutions, are participating in the forum. The event features an titled "Main Directions of the Economy," showcasing Azerbaijani products.

The two-day business forum, which began on August 22 in Tashkent, aims to strengthen economic ties between the two nations, foster cooperation, attract investment, and initiate joint projects. The forum will provide a platform for discussing strategies to enhance trade volume, share expertise, and forge new business partnerships.

Currently, there are 236 enterprises with Azerbaijani investment in Uzbekistan, comprising 62 joint ventures and 174 wholly foreign-owned companies. Additionally, 70 Uzbek companies operate in Azerbaijan.

For the period of January to July 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has surpassed $118.2 million.