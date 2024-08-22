Azerbaijani Entrepreneurs Seek To Boost Exports To Uzbekistan
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs are keen on expanding their export
activities to Uzbekistan, as highlighted by Yusif Abdullayev,
Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment
Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), during the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan
Business Forum in Tashkent, Azernews reports.
Abdullayev noted that 67 Azerbaijani companies, including
representatives from approximately 10 state institutions, are
participating in the forum. The event features an exhibition titled
"Main Directions of the Economy," showcasing Azerbaijani
products.
The two-day business forum, which began on August 22 in
Tashkent, aims to strengthen economic ties between the two nations,
foster cooperation, attract investment, and initiate joint
projects. The forum will provide a platform for discussing
strategies to enhance trade volume, share expertise, and forge new
business partnerships.
Currently, there are 236 enterprises with Azerbaijani investment
in Uzbekistan, comprising 62 joint ventures and 174 wholly
foreign-owned companies. Additionally, 70 Uzbek companies operate
in Azerbaijan.
For the period of January to July 2024, trade turnover between
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan has surpassed $118.2 million.
