Air Defense Troops Conduct Tactical-Special Exercise With Radio Technical Units
Fatima Latifova
Under the training plan for 2024, a tactical-special exercise is
being conducted with the Air Defense troops' radio technical units
of the Air Force, Azernews reports.
The units brought to combat mode on alert, carried out tasks of
timely detecting small-sized, low-altitude, and low-speed targets,
and relaying this information to the relevant units.
The main goal of the exercise is to enhance the operations
staff's practical skills in repelling sudden air attacks by an
imaginary enemy and to study methods for effectively using the
combat capabilities of radio engineering and communication means in
various weather, ground, and electronic warfare conditions.
