Air Defense Troops Conduct Tactical-Special Exercise With Radio Technical Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the training plan for 2024, a tactical-special exercise is being conducted with the Air Defense troops' technical units of the Air Force, Azernews reports.

The units brought to combat mode on alert, carried out tasks of timely detecting small-sized, low-altitude, and low-speed targets, and relaying this information to the relevant units.

The main goal of the exercise is to enhance the operations staff's practical skills in repelling sudden air by an imaginary enemy and to study methods for effectively using the combat capabilities of radio engineering and communication means in various weather, ground, and electronic warfare conditions.

<p></p>