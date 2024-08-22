عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Air Defense Troops Conduct Tactical-Special Exercise With Radio Technical Units

Air Defense Troops Conduct Tactical-Special Exercise With Radio Technical Units


8/22/2024 6:11:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Under the training plan for 2024, a tactical-special exercise is being conducted with the Air Defense troops' radio technical units of the Air Force, Azernews reports.

The units brought to combat mode on alert, carried out tasks of timely detecting small-sized, low-altitude, and low-speed targets, and relaying this information to the relevant units.

The main goal of the exercise is to enhance the operations staff's practical skills in repelling sudden air attacks by an imaginary enemy and to study methods for effectively using the combat capabilities of radio engineering and communication means in various weather, ground, and electronic warfare conditions.

MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108588727


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search