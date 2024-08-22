Projects For Restoration Of Religious & Historical Monuments Underway In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Significant projects are being implemented for the restoration
of religious and historical monuments in the territories liberated
from occupation, Azernews reports, citing Ramin
Mammadov, the Chairman of the State Committee on Religious
Associations, as he said at the G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20) held in
Brazil.
During the forum, R. Mammadov provided detailed information
about Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism, which is based on
interfaith and intercultural harmony, as well as the state policies
aimed at preserving this exemplary environment.
The committee chairman emphasized that for centuries,
representatives of various religious denominations in Azerbaijan
have lived in peace and mutual understanding. Religious freedom and
traditions of tolerance have become integral elements of
Azerbaijani identity and evidence of the nation's unwavering
commitment to pluralism. The coexistence of mosques, churches, and
synagogues side by side in Baku is a testament to the harmonious
living of different religious communities:
"The comprehensive legislative framework established by the
Azerbaijani state to preserve this rich historical, material, and
spiritual heritage ensures equal rights and freedoms for everyone,
regardless of race, nationality, religion, language, or gender.
As expressed by the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, our
country has always been recognized as a model of tolerance and
inclusivity. The chairman noted that the restoration,
reconstruction, and preservation of historical and religious
monuments, sacred sites, and pilgrimage centers reflect the state's
deep respect for religion and national-spiritual values.
Azerbaijan's activities in preserving cultural heritage extend
beyond its borders. For instance, Azerbaijan has contributed to the
restoration of the catacombs of Saints Marcellinus, Peter, and
Sebastian in the Vatican and has allocated funds for the repair of
the Notre-Dame Cathedral in France."
R. Mammadov highlighted that the Azerbaijani people have
suffered from the most brutal forms of religious discrimination
throughout various periods in history. He noted that 65 out of 67
mosques in the territories that were under occupation for 30 years
were destroyed:
"Despite the brutal attacks on our religious heritage in
Garabagh and in the areas of present-day Armenia where Azerbaijanis
had lived for centuries, our people remain focused on the future,
continuing to uphold religious and ethnic tolerance as a
fundamental pillar of national identity. They are striving to open
a new chapter in the region's history, based on peace and
cooperation, by undertaking significant projects for the
restoration of religious and historical monuments in the liberated
territories."
