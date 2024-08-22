Survey: Majority Of Respondents Were Positive About Participating In Election In Azerbaijan
Date
8/22/2024 6:11:31 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
81% of the population expressed interest in the parliamentary
elections, according to a survey conducted by Italy's SWG SPA
company among local respondents prior to the elections.
Azernews reports that, during a press conference on the results,
it was revealed that 21% of respondents were very interested in the
parliamentary elections, 13% showed little interest, 5% were not
interested, and 1% responded that they did not know.
Among the respondents, 57% stated that they would participate in
the election, 27% said they probably would, 6% said no, and 10%
were unsure.
Additionally, 91% of respondents rated the restoration work in
the Garabagh region as excellent, 4% as good, 3% as sufficient, 1%
as insufficient, and 1% responded that they did not know.
It should be noted that the survey was conducted between July 15
and August 15.
