One Killed, 18 Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past Day
Date
8/22/2024 6:11:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was killed and 18 others were injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on Wednesday, August 21.
Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, yesterday enemy fire and airstrikes targeted Tomyna Balka, Komyshany, Antonivka, Novoberyslav, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Novovorontsovka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Pryozerne, Poniativka, Shliakhove, Chervynyi Maiak, Vysoke, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, Olhivka, Burhunka, and Kherson.
The Russian military struck critical infrastructure, a shopping center, educational and medical institutions, churches, administrative buildings, and a public catering facility.
The enemy also hit residential areas in the region's population centers, including seven apartment blocks and 36 private houses.
A water pipeline, outbuildings, a garage, private cars and agricultural machinery were damaged.
