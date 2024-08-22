Young Man Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Bus Stop In Kherson
Date
8/22/2024 6:11:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone, injuring a 19-year-old resident.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers attacked with a drone a guy who was standing at a bus stop in Kherson," the post said.
The 19-year-old man from Kherson suffered a blast injury and a chest wound and was hospitalized.
Early on Thursday, in the Kherson region, Russian forces attacked the village of Tomaryne, killing an 87-year-old woman.
MENAFN22082024000193011044ID1108588719
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.