Young Man Injured As Russian Drone Attacks Bus Stop In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians have attacked a bus stop in Kherson with a drone, injuring a 19-year-old resident.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers attacked with a drone a guy who was standing at a bus stop in Kherson," the post said.

The 19-year-old man from Kherson suffered a blast injury and a chest wound and was hospitalized.

Early on Thursday, in the Kherson region, Russian forces attacked the village of Tomaryne, killing an 87-year-old woman.