Cybersecurity Experts Attack Servers Of Russian TV Channels To Reveal Truth About Ukraine War - Source

Cybersecurity specialists of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) launched an attack on the servers of Russian TV channels and showed objective videos about the war in Ukraine on the air of a number of TV companies, a source in Ukrainian intelligence has told Ukrinform.

The from Ukraine's military intelligence agency was shown three times in prime time on the TV channels Pervouralsk TV, Eurasia 360, One Eurasia, and others. Some of the attacked channels are part of the holding controlled by local oligarch Andrei Komarov.

"Russian cybersecurity experts tried to correct the situation, but as a result of their actions, the broadcasting of nine Russian TV channels was stopped at once: Eurasia 360, Channel One Eurasia, Pervouralsk TV, Lugansk 24, Pervyy Respublikanskiy, SpB, Oplot, TV-3 and Pervyy Rossiyskiy," the intelligence said.

At the same time, these countermeasures could not prevent the HUR's cybersecurity specialists from maintaining access to the servers of television companies.

Therefore, a number of TV channels were forced to stop their broadcasting for a long time after the attack, as evidenced by public appeals to TV viewers.

As of the morning of August 22, only the Eurasia 360 and TV-3 channels have partially resumed their work, while the broadcasting of other channels remains blocked.