Ukraine's Air Defense Downs Two Shahed Drones

Ukraine's air defense forces shot down two Shahed-131/136 strike drones overnight into August 22, and most of the missiles that Russia launched from the airspace over the Black Sea and from the Belgorod region and Crimea did not reach their targets.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

He said that on the night of August 21-22, 2024, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with ten Shahed UAVs launched from the Kursk area. The enemy used most kamikaze drones to attack the positions of Ukrainian forces in front-line areas in the Kharkiv region.

The Russians also used Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Belgorod region and Crimea.

Ukrainian combat aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units shot down two Shahed-131/136 attack drones and two more disappeared from radar. Due to active countermeasures, most of the enemy missiles did not reach their targets. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties and serious consequences.