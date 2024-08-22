Sri Mandir brings in a spiritual surge, thousands of devotees embrace Shravan with devotion

(MENAFN- Avian We)

National, 22 August 2024: Sri Mandir, a leading devotional app announced participation from over 50,000 devotees in offering chadhava during Shravan. Celebrated as one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, Shravan, also known as Sawan, witnessed profound spiritual energy from devotees. More than 12,000 devotees participated in puja from India and countries like the USA, UAE, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada during the Shravan month across three prominent Lord Shiva temples across India including Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Nashik, and Pashupatinath Mahadev Temple, Haridwar among others.



Speaking about Devotees engagement Prashant Sachan, Founder & CEO, Sri Mandir, said, “The month of Shravan is a time of profound spiritual significance. I am humbled and delighted to witness the participation of over 60,000 devotees in puja and chadhava services in India and beyond. From the sacred ghats of Kashi to the revered Jyotirlingas of Omkareshwar and Trimbakeshwar, the month witnessed vibrant spiritual energy. It has been observed that Shiva temples and Jyotirlingas near the home of individuals can serve about 1-2 lakh devotees during such important days. Through Sri Mandir, we were able to reach out to 10% more devotees on the given day and provided them easy access to puja and chadhava services. The enthusiasm and devotion exhibited during this period truly highlight the enduring cultural and religious traditions of India. Our efforts to provide access and convenience to religious activities have made it possible for devotees from all corners of the globe to be part of this sacred month. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are grateful for the opportunity to connect with so many people.”

Sri Mandir's innovative initiatives align with its broader mission of assisting a billion Indians on their spiritual and devotional journeys. By combining technology and devotion, Sri Mandir provides easy digital access to individuals on the path towards happiness, peace, and contentment. With 3 crore+ app downloads and a selection of 50K+ devotional music tracks in 6+ vernacular languages, the Sri Mandir app has interacted with over 20 million devotees, listening to mantras, aartis, chalisas, and consuming devotional content. In addition to devotion content, Sri Mandir also offers the convenience to make offerings and pujas at 50+ temples across the country via their app from anywhere in the world.





