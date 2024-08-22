Sharjah Chamber releases its semi-annual CSR report, outlines its support to 19 community-focused events

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, August 21, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has released a new report highlighting its key Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) achievements in the first half of 2024, as well as its community involvement, sustainability, and responsible practices impacting the business community.

These achievements are a testament to the Sharjah Chamber's ongoing commitment to enhancing social development, supporting the business sector, and promoting positive practices that drive sustainable economic growth.

According to the CSR report, the Sharjah Chamber supported and sponsored 19 economic and social events and activities during the first half of 2024.

The Sharjah Social Responsibility Award, which is annually organised by the Chamber as part of the Sharjah Excellence Award programme, has notably played a pivotal role in enhancing CSR practices across both public and private sector entities in the emirate.

Additionally, the Sharjah Chamber Social Responsibility Platform introduced a series of targeted initiatives to increase awareness within the business community of the significance of incorporating CSR into corporate strategic plans, objectives, and values. These initiatives also provided insights on how companies can actively contribute to supporting government-led initiatives and hence promote the broader development goals of the emirate.

Furthermore, the Sharjah Chamber conducted, during the first half of the year, strategic meetings with key government agencies specialising in CSR to foster greater collaboration and promote responsible business practices that drive positive economic and social outcomes, thereby solidifying the UAE's position as a global leader in Corporate Social Responsibility. Among the most prominent of these engagements were the discussions held with the National CSR Fund “Majra” and the Sharjah CSR Committee, affiliated with “Majra”.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, underscored the Chamber's strengthened commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility through its multifaceted contributions in this field.

These efforts include launching and supporting various humanitarian, social, and cultural initiatives and projects, in addition to raising awareness of CSR principles among private enterprises. The Chamber has also been actively encouraging and motivating businesses to engage in CSR practices that yield a positive impact on both the community and the economy.

Al-Awadi highlighted the Sharjah Chamber’s significant achievements in supporting and nurturing ventures of entrepreneurs through its Small and Medium Enterprises Centre “Tijarah 101”, which saw the opening of a new branch Khorfakkan city in 2024.

He further noted that the Chamber has organised numerous economic and commercial events that have a strong community dimension, focusing on supporting productive families.

One of the highlights of these events is the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, in addition to other shopping promotions initiatives the Chamber recently launched in the emirate. These initiatives serve as platforms to showcase the commercial sector's commitment to promoting corporate social responsibility, uplifting the quality of life for the community, and fostering happiness.





