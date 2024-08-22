DSS ANNOUNCES SPECTACULAR NEW CONCERTS AND LAUGH-OUT-LOUD COMEDIES TO COUNT DOWN THE FESTIVAL’S FINAL WEEKS

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 August 2024: Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2024 is rolling out the red carpet for A-list international musicians and big-name comedy stars in the final weeks of its biggest and most exciting edition as it announces one of the most diverse and dynamic line-ups of artists to ever perform during the city’s summer season. Specially curated by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the not-to-be-missed DSS calendar of electrifying live entertainment is part of an exceptional DSS programme of thousands of things to do around the city.



Top stars, big-name headline acts, and legendary performers will set the stage ablaze at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Opera, Zabeel Theatre, and other spectacular venues as the city transforms into a vibrant hub of cultural festivity. Tickets are now on sale for these must-see events of the season, promising to thrill, captivate, and leave audiences wanting more while counting down to the final weeks of the biggest and most exciting edition of DSS ever.



MUSICAL MAESTROS

The magic of Adele's timeless hits is coming to Raffles The Palm Dubai on 24 August as part of the latest edition of the Candlelight Concert series. Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele will celebrate one of modern music’s greatest icons in an intimate musical setting illuminated by thousands of candles. Performers from the String Quartet will showcase the British singer-songwriter’s brilliant chartbusters and bring to life her soulful voice and emotive lyricism.



Iranian pop sensation, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Reza Sadeghi is bringing his silky vocals and songs of love to Zabeel Theatre on 29 August. Known for his passionate performances and timeless hits, this unforgettable night of Persian pop perfection promises to leave audiences spellbound and wanting more.



Celebrating the magic of Bollywood’s eternal melodies, playback singer Shaan will take to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena on 31 August. The musical celebration will deliver a whirlwind of emotions, nostalgia, and non-stop dancing with his hit-packed performances featuring chartbusters that have defined a generation.



Multi-award winning Filipino band Parokya Ni Edgar promises an unforgettable evening of pulse-pounding energy on 1 September at Coca-Cola Arena. Celebrated for their signature blend of rock novelties and satirical covers of popular songs, the group has often been hailed as the 'National Band of the Philippines'. Audiences are in for a thrilling night of singing along to rock anthems and unforgettable cover songs spanning rock, pop, funk, and rapcore.



SIDE-SPLITTING COMEDY

Comedy powerhouse The Laughter Factory is hosting a trio of top-notch comics at venues across Dubai this weekend. Leading the pack is John Fothergill, a regular headliner at some of the most prestigious venues in the world. Next up on stage will be Nico Yearwood, an award-winning comedian whose Caribbean flavoured humour is sure to keep guests laughing all night. Rounding off the line-up will be Miqdaad Dolawala, one of the UAE's foremost stand-up artists known for his epic one-liners, tall tales, and razor-sharp observational comedy. Fans can also sign up for an after-party to mingle with the artists and fellow fans. This weekend, the trio can be spotted at Radisson Hotel Dubai DAMAC Hills on 23 August, before they wrap up their comedy tour on 24 August at Dukes The Palm and Vintage Grand Hotel.



Tom Alban is bringing his signature storytelling style and infectious humour to the city for the first-time ever with his debut performance at Zabeel Theatre on 31 August, promising a night of riotous laughter. The evening will be hosted by the GCC's first Filipina stand-up comedian Imah Dumagay, and feature an opening act by Arab-Irish comedian Sahar Ali.



Zabeel Theatre is set to deliver another uniquely unforgettable comedy experience on 1 September with its first-ever Sudanese Comedy Night, showcasing Arabic comedy in an all-new light. The evening will be headlined by renowned writer, playwright, and actor Awad Shakespeare, widely regarded a pioneer of comedy in Sudan and the Arab world. Joining him on stage will be the brilliant Amouri, Young Doony, Mohamed Ali, and rising star Rizqa, guaranteeing a night filled with exceptional comedy, culturally-nuanced insights, and top-tier entertainment.



For more information on the events and to book tickets, visit @CelebrateDubai and @StyledByDubai on social media and the Dubai Summer Surprises website.



