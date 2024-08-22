Javna to Showcase Extensive Global Network and Explore Partnership Opportunities at Wholesale World Congress (WWC) 2024

(MENAFNEditorial) Highlighting over 1500 global connections and 140 direct mobile operators, Javna is set to enhance industry collaboration and drive new business opportunities in the SMS and sectors.



[MADRID, SPAIN, 18-20 September 2024] – Javna, a leading global provider of innovative communication solutions, will be participating in the Wholesale World Congress (WWC) 2024 in Madrid, Spain. As a prominent player in the Information and Communication (ICT) sector, Javna will showcase its extensive network of over 1500 global connections and 140 direct mobile network operators, reaffirming its commitment to providing unparalleled reach and reliability in communication efforts worldwide.



Javna’s participation at WWC 2024 underscores the company’s strategic focus on expanding its network and fostering new partnerships within the SMS and telecom industries. By leveraging its vast and robust network infrastructure, Javna enables businesses to enhance their customer engagement, ensuring seamless and effective communication across the globe.



"WWC 2024 presents an exceptional opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders, explore strategic partnerships, and demonstrate the power of our global network," said Khaled Jabr, Messaging Director at Javna. "Our participation is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the telecom sector."

Eyad Majd, Business Development Director at Javna, added, "We are particularly excited to open new avenues for collaboration with SMS telecom companies and others in the messaging field. Our network’s breadth and reliability make us a valuable partner for those looking to expand their global reach."



Fadi Mardawi, Carrier Relations Manager & Sales Advisor, emphasized the significance of these partnerships: "Building strong, collaborative relationships is key to driving success in the telecom industry. We look forward to engaging with potential partners at WWC 2024 and exploring how we can work together to achieve mutual growth and success."

As part of its participation, Javna will be available for meetings throughout the event to discuss partnership opportunities and demonstrate its comprehensive suite of communication solutions. Attendees are encouraged to visit Javna’s booth to learn more about how the company’s network can enhance their business operations.



About Wholesale World Congress (WWC) 2024

The Wholesale World Congress (WWC) is a premier event that brings together the global telecoms wholesale community, creating a unique platform for networking, collaboration, and business development. Held from 18-20 September 2024 in Madrid, Spain, WWC 2024 will feature participants from across the telecom industry, including Tier 1, 2, and 3 carriers, mobile and wireless operators, ISPs, VoIP providers, and technology partners. The event is renowned for its dynamic environment, fostering connections and showcasing the latest advancements in the voice, SMS, e-SIM, and data sectors. WWC 2024 is the must-attend event for companies looking to expand their global footprint and forge new partnerships in the ever-evolving telecom landscape. Visit for more information at





About Javna

Javna stands at the forefront of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide with innovative communication solutions. Since its inception in 2001, Javna has been on a mission to provide global connectivity and communication excellence, enabling businesses to engage with their customers seamlessly and effectively. Javna’s reputation as a trusted partner in the ICT sector is built on over 20 years of experience, with an extensive network of over 1500 global connections and 140 direct mobile network operators.





