Abu Dhabi Mobility Installs Two New Recycling Units in Al Ain And Al Dhafra

(MENAFN- ITC Media) Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 - After the significant interaction of public bus users with the incentive-based plastic bottle recycling initiative that was launched in 2022, the Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) has installed two new recycling units in Al Ain and Al Dhafra, allowing individuals to deposit plastic bottles and earn points redeemable for public bus fares.



This move is part of the ongoing initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and Cycled Technologies, a company specialising in manufacturing and deploying smart recycling stations and reverse vending machines (RVM) in the UAE. Individuals can now deposit empty plastic bottles into cycled devices installed in the main bus stations and earn points for each bottle deposited.



Digital Calculation of Points and Converting them into Hafilat Card Credit

Points are collected digitally through the Cycled Rewards app, with points calculated for each bottle deposited into the device. These points are then converted into credit on a Hafilat personal card, enabling users to pay for their bus fares through the automated payment system available on public buses.



AD Mobility stated that points are calculated in the following way: each small-sized bottle of 600 ml or less equals 1 point, while a large-sized bottle exceeding 600 ml equals 2 points. Every point equates to 10 fils, with 10 points equivalent to 1 dirham. AD Mobility has meticulously outlined all the details, requirements, and guidelines for this initiative, clarifying the point accumulation process and showcasing it alongside the designated devices for depositing empty bottles.



AD Mobility encourages residents of the emirate to reuse resources and utilise the points acquired as credit towards paying for their journey fares. This initiative promotes responsible behaviour and aims to spread a culture of sustainability, fostering an eco-friendly lifestyle across the emirate.







