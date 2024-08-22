Bill Clinton: Harris Possess Vision, Experience To Lead US For Better Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Former US President Bill Clinton stated that presidential candidate, Kamala Harris was the only candidate who possessed the vision, experience, and determination necessary to lead the US towards a better future.

Clinton delivered the speech on Wednesday, the third night of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) held in Chicago.

"Kamala Harris, for the people. And the other guy, who's proved, even more than the first go-around, that he's about me, myself and I," said Clinton about Trump.

Clinton also commended President Joe Biden to voluntary withdraw from the presidential race, highlighting that this move "helped his legacy, and it will enhance Joe Biden's legacy."

He further applauded Biden's international policies, including his diplomatic efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and his administration's support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

He added that the country needs a president who can secure a better future for generations to come, ensuring stability, freedom, and prosperity, Clinton warned that Republican candidate Donald Trump "creates chaos, and then he sort of curates it as if it were precious art."

The third night of the four-day convention was titled "A Fight for our Freedoms," with Democrats warning that Trump's candidacy poses a threat to the freedoms in the US.

The convention's final night would feature a speech by Harris, during which she is expected to officially accept the Democratic Party's nomination for the upcoming presidential election scheduled for November 5. (end)

