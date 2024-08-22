Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Accepts Democratic VP Nomination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, accepted the Party's nomination of Vice President at the party's national convention.

Addressing the crowd last night in Chicago, Walz made a show of patriotism saying "We're all here tonight for one beautiful, simple reason: We love this country."

The former schoolteacher thanked Kamal Harris' for her nomination and her trust while also praising the four years of President Biden's term.

Throughout his career as governor and member of congress, Walz has learned to compromise without undermining values, he told the audience saying that he did not mind working together with Republican Party if it was for the greater good.

The democratic Midwestern governor while a believer in the second amendment stressed his utter rejection of shooting incidents in the country and advocated for tightening gun control, "I believe in the Second Amendment, but I also believe our first responsibility is to keep our kids safe."

During his address, Walz warned of Republican Party presidential nominee, Donald Trump, saying that his reelection would only serve the agenda of the wealthy and radical.

The third night of the DNC saw notable speakers including former president Bill Clinton, former House of Representative speaker Nancy Pelosi, who in turn hailed the social and health policies introduced by the Biden-Harris administration.

Pelosi, an influential member of the party, and the only female house speaker, said the Harris is "ready to take us to new heights,"

The penultimate night of the convention held with the theme "A fight for our freedoms" in a jab against rivaling Republican Party.

The last night will bear witness to Harris' acceptance of nominee as presidential candidate for the November 5 elections. (end)

