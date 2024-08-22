Seoul, US To Build Capabilities Against 'Any Type' Of N. Korea Nuke Threats

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- South Korea and the US will continue efforts to enhance practical capabilities and readiness to respond to "any type" of North Korean nuclear threats, Seoul's Foreign said Thursday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ministry made the statement after The New York Times reported that US President Joe Biden approved a secret strategy in March to focus on China's growing nuclear threats and prepare his country for possible coordinated nuclear challenges from North Korea, China and Russia.

When asked to comment with regard to the news report, a ministry official said the allies are continuing to enhance the effectiveness of extended deterrence, citing the Nuclear Consultative Group, in response to the North's advancing nuclear and missile threats. "Going forward, the US and South Korea will continue to develop practical capabilities and readiness to effectively deter and respond to any type of North Korean nuclear threats," the official was quoted as saying.

The two countriels launched the Nuclear Consultative Group last year to strengthen the US' commitment to using the full range of its capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.

As part of its efforts, the defense officials of the two sides signed a set of nuclear deterrence guidelines in July. Extended deterrence refers to a US pledge to mobilize the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear arms, to defend its ally. (end)

