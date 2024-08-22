Qatar Rail Hosts Field Visits For Local, International Students At Doha Metro

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) successfully hosted four field visits for students and children from various local and international entities at the Doha Metro during the 2024 summer season.

The visits provided participants with a unique experience, offering them an opportunity to explore the Doha Metro network and its operations.

Qatar Rail facilitated these educational visits to engage students in about the metro system, its operations, and the role it plays in promoting sustainable and eco-friendly transportation in Qatar. The visits were designed to enrich young generation's knowledge of the metro's services, emphasising the importance of efficient public transportation in urban mobility and connectivity.

These visits included two field visits for participants from Aspire Summer Camp at the Doha Metro network. The children had the opportunity to explore the metro system and visit the Sport City and Msheireb stations. Another visit was organised for participants of Al Khor Sports Club Summer Camp. The students explored the Doha Metro network, visiting Lusail QNB and Msheireb stations.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Airways, Qatar Rail hosted a field visit for a group of international students from Zimbabwe. The participants had the chance to explore the metro network and visit the National Museum and Msheireb stations. This visit highlighted the role of the Doha Metro in enhancing connectivity and supporting sustainable transport initiatives in Qatar.

Throughout these visits, participants were given the opportunity to learn about the Doha Metro's operations and the network's commitment to providing an integrated, reliable, and sustainable travel experience. As part of its social responsibility strategy, Qatar Rail remains committed to continuing its efforts to raise community awareness and educate young generation about the Doha Metro network, its different facilities and how to benefit from its services to reach key destinations in Doha. Additionally, the company aims to highlight the metro's contribution to sustainability and environmental preservation.

During the 2023-2024 academic year, Qatar Rail in collaboration with its partners and several schools, hosted a series of educational school visits for students at the Doha Metro network. The company plans to resume this programme in the upcoming 2024-2025 academic year.