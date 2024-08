QCDC Presents Unique Blueprint For Region At Arab Career Development Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation, concluded its participation yesterday in the 2nd Arab Career Development (ACDC) in Alexandria, Egypt, organized by the Arab Career Development Association (ACDA) in collaboration with Egypt's of Youth and Sports, Unicef, the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, and the Embassy of the Netherlands in Egypt.

During the two-day event, QCDC's Head of Marketing and Communications, Mohamed Ibrahim Tagrida, and Programs and Services Officer, Mohamed Ahmed Al Kubaisi, presented QCDC's efforts to establish a national career development and guidance system delivering a unique blueprint for the Arab region.

Meanwhile, QCDC's Director, Abdulla Ahmed Al Mansoori, described the regional gathering as a valuable opportunity to showcase Qatar's career guidance and development advancements on regional and international platforms.

“QCDC's participation in this high-profile event underscores Qatar's trailblazer efforts in the field and provides a platform to share our experiences in this unique Arab and regional forum,” he said.

Al Mansoori emphasised the importance of career security in the Arab region, noting that QCDC's work ensures that all sectors and specialisations have access to qualified professionals.

“As regional trends shift toward integrating career development into national strategies, this conference allows us to share key insights from our experience and adapt global best practices to fit our national and regional contexts,” he concluded.

Ahmed Kamal Mostafa, President of ACDA and Chairman of the ACDC, stated,“QCDC's presence with us for the second consecutive year is a testament to the center's commitment to continuing career development support in the region, which is critical at this stage. Our presence in Aswan last year was the springboard for realising a long-awaited dream of over 12 years. We have always attended global conferences and wished to have a forum with an Arabic identity. Now we have participants from 12 Arab nations, reflecting the growing interest in the career development field.” QCDC's participation in the ACDC conference is part of the center's ongoing efforts to promote career development and to support the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, a development plan that aims to create a diversified and sustainable economy and provide opportunities for all members of society. By participating in events like this conference, QCDC is demonstrating its commitment to building a brighter future for Qatar and the Arab world.