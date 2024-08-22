Msheireb Museums Commemorates International Day For Remembrance Of The Slave Trade And Its Abolition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Msheireb Museums joins the global community in observing the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.

This Unesco-designated day, observed on August 23, serves as a poignant reminder of the tragedy of the slave trade and celebrates the triumph of human dignity over oppression.

To mark this important day, Msheireb Museums is highlighting its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the history of slavery and its lasting impacts through innovative exhibits and at Bin Jelmood House.

Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, said,“At Msheireb Museums, we believe in the power of education to overcome oppression and obstacles. Our exhibits at Bin Jelmood House aim to shed light on this dark chapter of history while celebrating the resilience of the human spirit.”

Bin Jelmood House stands as a pioneering institution in the global museum landscape, distinguishing itself as one of the first to comprehensively explore the complex history of slavery in the Indian Ocean world. This unique focus sets it apart, offering visitors, researchers, and academics an invaluable opportunity to delve into an often-overlooked chapter of history.

By showcasing the distinct narratives and experiences of the Indian Ocean slave trade, Bin Jelmood House invites reflection on the diverse and nuanced stories that have shaped our world. The museum's exhibits illuminate the particularities of this region's slave trade, fostering a deeper understanding of its far-reaching impacts and encouraging visitors to consider how these historical events continue to resonate in contemporary society.

In addition to its permanent exhibits, Bin Jelmood House offers a range of educational programmes and guided tours focused on themes of human rights, social justice, and cultural exchange. These initiatives align with Unesco's goals for the international day, which include promoting mutual understanding and constructive dialogue.

As part of the commemoration, Msheireb Museums will be offering special guided tours of Bin Jelmood House on August 23rd, with a focus on the region's history of slavery and its abolition. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with expert guides and participate in facilitated discussions about the ongoing fight against modern forms of slavery.

Msheireb Museums has invited the public to join in this important day of remembrance and education.