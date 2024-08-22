Consumer Cybersecurity Software Market Is Likely To Show The Fastest CAGR Of 10.1% By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Consumer Cybersecurity Software Market

The expansion of cybersecurity applications in various industries is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the in the upcoming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report by Allied Market Research, the consumer cybersecurity software market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $20.2 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Consumer cybersecurity refers to the protection of data, networks, computers, servers, mobile devices, and electronic systems from malicious activities. Also known as electronic information security or IT security, it covers a wide range of devices, from business systems to mobile computing. This protection extends to many other devices as well.

As organizations increasingly adopt cloud services, consumer cybersecurity software is critical in safeguarding cloud environments. Market analysis highlights the importance of continuous monitoring and analysis of cloud infrastructure, data traffic, and user activities to detect potential threats and adjust security measures. The growing demand for intelligent and automated systems capable of processing large volumes of data in real-time is a key driver of the consumer cybersecurity software market, enabling organizations to make informed decisions and take action based on data-driven insights.

In terms of deployment, the on-premise segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by rising demand across enterprises. However, the cloud-based segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to its low capital and maintenance costs, making it attractive to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Regionally, North America led the market in 2022, driven by the presence of major industry players and government initiatives aimed at strengthening security infrastructure. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period, fueled by cost-effective digital solutions and increasing data generation. Adopting advanced technologies in this region is also expected to improve system security and reduce operational delays.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted various industries worldwide, leading to an increase in cyberattacks and security breaches as cybercriminals exploited the chaotic environment. The resulting surge in demand for cybersecurity services, especially due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, directly affected the IT sector, with many businesses experiencing partial or full shutdowns. However, as remote work became more prevalent and digital infrastructure became more critical, organizations faced heightened cybersecurity risks. This increased the demand for consumer cybersecurity software to address emerging threats. According to the UK's Action Fraud National Fraud & Cyber Crime Report, over 6,000 cases of pandemic-related fraud and cybercrime were reported in March 2021, with losses totaling $45.13 million. Such incidents are expected to drive further growth in cybersecurity measures. Despite some negative impacts on the global economy, these factors are expected to have minimal long-term effects on the consumer cybersecurity software market.

Key findings from the study include:

1. The antivirus software segment accounted for the largest share of the consumer cybersecurity software market in 2022.

2. The on-premise segment held the largest market share by deployment mode in 2022.

3. The smartphone security apps segment led the market by device type in 2022.

4. North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

