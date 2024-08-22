51Talk Online Education Group To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Friday, August 23, 2024
Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m.
EST on
August 23,
2024
SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 51Talk online Education Group ("51Talk", or the "Company") (NYSE American:
COE), a global online education platform with core expertise in English education, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on
Friday, August 23, 2024,
before the open of U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at
8:00 a.m.
U.S. Eastern Time on
August 23,
2024 (8:00p.m.
Singapore/Beijing/Hong Kong
time on August 23, 2024).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
United States Toll:
|
1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Singapore (toll free):
|
800-120-6157
|
Mainland China Toll:
|
4001-201203
|
Hong Kong Toll:
|
800-905945
|
Hong Kong-Local Toll:
|
852-301-84992
Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "51Talk Online Education Group".
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 30, 2024, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
United States Toll:
|
1-877-344-7529
|
International Toll:
|
1-412-317-0088
|
Canada Toll:
|
855-669-9658
|
Replay Access Code:
|
1167367
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk
Online Education Group (NYSE American: COE) is a global online education platform with core expertise in English education. The Company's mission is to make quality education accessible and affordable. The Company's online and mobile education platforms enable students to take live interactive English lessons on demand. The Company connects its students with a large pool of highly qualified teachers that it assembled using a shared economy approach, and employs student and teacher feedback and data analytics to deliver a personalized learning experience to its students.
For more information, please visit .
