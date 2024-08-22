NIO Inc. To Report Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, September 5, 2024

The Company's management will host an call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 5, 2024 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong/Singapore Time on September 5, 2024).

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at .

For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please register in advance using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone at the following numbers, until September 12, 2024: