Congress Should Clarify Stand On Article 370: Tarun Chugh On Rahul’S J&K Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and incharge of J&K Affairs Tarun Chugh on Thursday criticised the Congress for not clearing its stand on Article 370.

“Congress should clarify its stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. Rahul Gandhi has also not clarified what his party's stand is. He does not speak on Article 370. Why isn't he clarifying his stand on the issue? They (Congress) should come clean on the abrogation of the special status of J&K,” BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh told persons in Jammu

He also gave credit to the BJP for bringing 'peace' to J&K, saying that it was the hard work and single-minded commitment of the BJP that made it possible for Rahul Gandhi to eat ice cream and local cuisine by visiting public places in Srinagar.

“Those who haven't even visited Jammu and Kashmir in the past because of the situation here like Rahul Gandhi, come to Kashmir with his sister now, talk about snow and sometimes eat ice cream at Lal Chowk. This is the same Lal Chowk where stone pelting used to happen, where the flag of Pakistan used to be hoisted. Today, Rahul Gandhi is eating ice cream at that very Lal Chowk,” Tarun Chugh told media persons.

He was commenting on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress highlighting his visit to a famous hotel in Srinagar where he ate Kashmiri 'Wazwan' and also an ice cream at an ice cream parlour in city centre, Lal Chowk.

He alleged that the Congress government supported terrorists and had a photoshoot with terrorists, saying that the nation also wants to know the relationship between the INC and terrorists.

He added that the BJP is working with full strength in J&K and it is moving forward on the path of development and progress because of the BJP's hard work and commitment.

“If there is an understanding between Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah's party, it is not surprising. These parties had previously come together to contest elections,” he said.

He added that Rahul Gandhi should clarify his stand on Articles 370 and 35A.“What was Rahul Gandhi's stance last time and what is his relationship with terrorists,” Chugh questioned.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal arrived on a two-day visit to J&K.

They also met the National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement between the NC and the Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Three senior Congress leaders will also visit the Jammu division of J&K.