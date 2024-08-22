(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADRID, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery has been awarded 'Best App Store' at this year's Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards, held yesterday at an gala in Cologne. This award celebrates Huawei's app marketplace's commitment to excellence.

It is a recognition of AppGallery's significant contributions to gamers and game developers alike, which includes the incredible array of game releases in the past years, and exquisite in-game offers and initiatives that have made games more fun for players of all levels.

Mobile Games Awards 2024: AppGallery crowned 'Best App Store'

"Winning the 'Best App Store' for 2 consecutive years is a testament of the commitment of our team to relentlessly do our best, every day." says Jaime Gonzalo, VP Huawei Mobile Services Europe.

He added, "Huawei Mobile Services has indeed achieved some remarkable growth with AppGallery recently, considering the highly competitive App Stores market. We hope to continue helping developers all over the world to grow their business while delighting all users with the best campaigns and offers on high-quality Apps and Games."

Since it was first launched in 2018, AppGallery has grown into one of the world's top 3 app marketplaces. Serving over 580 million monthly active users, AppGallery continues to offer a wide range of popular global games and local apps. The platform has witnessed significant growth in the number and quality of apps available, as well as its burgeoning community of developers registered on the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform.

Huawei is dedicated to work closely with its partners by elevating the support/experience for developers and users, emphasising on mutually beneficial partnerships. Additionally, to create more exciting incentives for mobile gamers, AppGallery regularly runs seasonal campaigns offering exclusive promotions including yearly Game Fest campaigns.

About HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS)

HUAWEI Mobile Services aims to provide a complete mobile experience to users globally. Services include AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Browser, Assistant, Petal Ads and more. HUAWEI Mobile Services covers 730 million users in over 170 countries, enabling smart living for every Huawei device user. HMS has solidified its position one of the top 3 mobile ecosystem in the world, with over 6 million registered developers. Dedicated to providing easy-to-use development and function components for app developers, HMS Core actively opens a cross-platform ecosystem, supporting multiple devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, and smart screens.

