Youdao Reports Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

Youdao, ("Youdao" or the "Company") (NYSE: DAO ), an intelligent company with industry-leading in China, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$181.9 million), representing a 9.5% increase from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from learning services were RMB643.8 million (US$88.6 million), representing a 5.5% decrease from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from smart devices were RMB166.7 million (US$22.9 million), representing a 25.0% decrease from the same period in 2023.

- Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB511.2 million (US$70.3 million), representing a 68.4% increase from the same period in 2023. Gross margin was 48.2%, compared with 47.0% for the same period in 2023. "In the second quarter, our financial performance was robust, with operating cash inflow reaching an all-time high and operating loss narrowing significantly year-over-year. Leveraging our advanced large language model capabilities and data advantages, we upgraded our college admission consultation services in Youdao Lingshi to AI-based College Admission Advisers, enhancing both the timeliness and personalization of our services. Driven by RTA (Real-Time API) and AI tools advertising, our online marketing services achieved record net revenues of RMB511.2 million in the second quarter, an increase of 68.4% year-over-year. AI-driven subscription services continued to expand, with the introduction of new applications, including Mr. P AI Tutor, marking a nearly 200% year-over-year increase of total sales in the second quarter. Overall, in the first half of this year, our strategic focus on digital content services, online marketing services, and AI-driven subscription services has yielded significant results, with major financial indicators showing year-over-year improvement," said Dr. Feng Zhou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Youdao. "Looking ahead, with our teams' continued execution and barring unexpected market changes, we expect the business to achieve full-year positive operating income in the near future. Youdao's strength lies in our unique ability to advance AI empowerment across business lines, combining technical strength with operational excellence. The rapid development of our online marketing and AI subscription services proves this and will continue to drive our growth. Our online courses, underpinned by high-quality content and differentiated services, are another pillar of our future growth. In the long term, the future of AI + education looks incredibly bright and we will strive to lead the charge," Dr. Zhou concluded. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Net Revenues

Net revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were RMB1.3 billion (US$181.9 million), representing a 9.5% increase from RMB1.2 billion for the same period of 2023. Net revenues from learning services were RMB643.8 million (US$88.6 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 5.5% decrease from RMB680.9 million for the same period of 2023. Net revenues from smart devices were RMB166.7 million (US$22.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 25.0% decrease from RMB222.2 million for the same period of 2023, which was mainly attributable to the decreased unit price due to the change of product mix. Net revenues from online marketing services were RMB511.2 million (US$70.3 million) for the second quarter of 2024, representing a 68.4% increase from RMB303.6 million for the same period of 2023. The year-over-year increase in revenues from online marketing services was primarily due to the increase in the sales of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties, which was driven by our continued investments in cutting-edge AI technology. Gross Profit and Gross Margin Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB636.8 million (US$87.6 million), representing a 12.3% increase from RMB567.2 million for the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 48.2% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 47.0% for the same period of 2023. Gross margin for learning services was 60.0% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 57.4% for the same period of 2023. Gross margin for smart devices was 30.3% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 35.8% for the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to a lower revenue base of smart devices. Gross margin for online marketing services was 39.1% for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 31.9% for the same period of 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to the improved gross margin profile of performance-based advertisements through third parties' internet properties compared with the same period of last year. Operating Expenses Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were RMB709.3 million (US$97.6 million), compared with RMB856.3 million for the same period of last year. Sales and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were RMB515.7 million (US$71.0 million), representing a decrease of 12.2% from RMB587.7 million for the same period of 2023. This decrease was attributable to the reduced marketing expenditures and outsourcing labor service fees in learning services in the second quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were RMB153.0 million (US$21.1 million), representing a decrease of 25.4% from RMB205.1 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased headcount for research and development employees, leading to payroll savings in the second quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were RMB40.6 million (US$5.6 million), representing a decrease of 36.1% from RMB63.6 million for the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to decreased expected credit losses on our accounts receivables, as well as the decreased headcount for general and administrative employees, leading to payroll savings in the second quarter of 2024. Loss from Operations As a result of the foregoing, loss from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB72.6 million (US$10.0 million), compared with RMB289.1 million for the same period in 2023. The margin of loss from operations was 5.5%, compared with 24.0% for the same period of last year. Net Loss Attributable to Youdao's Ordinary Shareholders Net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB99.5 million (US$13.7 million), compared with RMB299.2 million for the same period of last year. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Youdao's ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB96.0 million (US$13.2 million), compared with RMB283.6 million for the same period of last year. Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB0.85 (US$0.12), compared with RMB2.45 for the same period of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.82 (US$0.11), compared with RMB2.32 for the same period of 2023. Other Information As of June 30, 2024, Youdao's cash, cash equivalents, current and non-current restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments totaled RMB568.5 million (US$78.2 million), compared with RMB527.1 million

as of December 31, 2023. For the second quarter of 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was RMB250.2 million (US$34.4 million), capital expenditures totaled RMB3.8 million (US$0.5 million). Youdao's ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on management's ability to implement an effective business plan amid a changing regulatory environment, generate operating cash flows, and secure external financing for future development. To support Youdao's future business, NetEase Group has agreed to provide financial support for ongoing operations. As of June 30, 2024, Youdao has received various financial support from the NetEase Group, including, among others, RMB878.0 million short-term loans, and US$126.5 million long-term loans with maturity dated March 31, 2027 drawn down under the US$300.0 million revolving loan facility. As of June 30, 2024, the Company's contract liabilities, which mainly consisted of deferred revenues generated from Youdao's learning services, were RMB1.0 billion (US$142.9 million), compared with RMB1.1 billion as of December 31, 2023. Share Repurchase Program On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had authorized the Company to adopt a share repurchase program in accordance with applicable laws and regulations for up to US$20.0 million of its Class A ordinary shares (including in the form of ADSs) during a period of up to 36 months. This amount was subsequently increased to US$40.0 million in August 2023. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had repurchased a total of approximately 7.5 million ADSs for around US$33.8 million in the open market under the share repurchase program. Conference Call Youdao's management team will host a teleconference call with simultaneous webcast at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 22, 2024 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, 2024). Youdao's management will be on the call to discuss the financial results and answer questions. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

About Youdao, Inc.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO ) is an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology in China dedicated to developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions to users of all ages. Building on the popularity of its online knowledge tools such as Youdao Dictionary and Youdao Translation, Youdao now offers smart devices, STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and education digitalization solutions. In addition, Youdao has developed a variety of interactive learning apps. Youdao was founded in 2006 as part of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES ; HKEX: 9999), a leading internet technology company in China.

For more information, please visit: .

Non-GAAP Measures

Youdao considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

Youdao defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and impairment of long-term investments. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders enables Youdao's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of these items, which are non-cash charges in nature. Youdao believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, which possibly do not reflect all items of expense that affect our operations. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures Youdao uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures uses by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this release.

The accompanying table has more details on the reconciliation between our GAAP financial measures that are mostly directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures. Youdao encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2672 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 28, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Further information regarding such risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. The announced results of the second quarter of 2024 are preliminary and subject to adjustments. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

YOUDAO, INC.











UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(RMB and USD in thousands)











































As of December 31,

As of June 30,

As of June 30,



2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

USD (1)













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

454,536

500,811

68,914 Time deposits

277

282

39 Restricted cash

395

1,719

237 Short-term investments

71,848

62,501

8,600 Accounts receivable, net

354,006

393,111

54,094 Inventories

217,067

195,726

26,933 Amounts due from NetEase Group

26,117

68,104

9,371 Prepayment and other current assets

175,705

176,881

24,340 Total current assets

1,299,951

1,399,135

192,528













Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

70,906

59,513

8,189 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

89,022

89,252

12,281 Long-term investments

51,396

77,469

10,660 Goodwill

109,944

109,944

15,129 Other assets, net

44,976

46,196

6,357 Total non-current assets

366,244

382,374

52,616













Total assets

1,666,195

1,781,509

245,144













Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Shareholders' Deficit











Current liabilities:











Accounts payables

159,005

110,644

15,225 Payroll payable

282,679

194,622

26,781 Amounts due to NetEase Group

82,430

74,164

10,205 Contract liabilities

1,052,622

1,038,676

142,927 Taxes payable

52,781

47,482

6,534 Accrued liabilities and other payables

591,770

743,511

102,310 Short-term loans from NetEase Group

878,000

878,000

120,817 Total current liabilities

3,099,287

3,087,099

424,799













Non-current liabilities:











Long-term lease liabilities

49,337

42,265

5,816 Long-term loans from NetEase Group

630,360

905,553

124,608 Other non-current liabilities

16,314

16,879

2,323 Total non-current liabilities

696,011

964,697

132,747













Total liabilities

3,795,298

4,051,796

557,546













Mezzanine equity

37,961

38,532

5,302













Shareholders' deficit:











Youdao's shareholders' deficit

(2,186,736)

(2,329,034)

(320,486) Noncontrolling interests

19,672

20,215

2,782 Total shareholders' deficit

(2,167,064)

(2,308,819)

(317,704)













Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' deficit

1,666,195

1,781,509

245,144

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2672 on the last

trading day of June (June 28, 2024) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.



YOUDAO, INC.























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS















(RMB and USD in thousands, except share and per ADS data)





















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (1)

RMB

RMB Net revenues:























Learning services

680,920

717,996

643,762

88,585

1,413,341

1,361,758 Smart devices

222,157

181,198

166,722

22,942

434,906

347,920 Online marketing services

303,557

492,665

511,237

70,348

521,657

1,003,902 Total net revenues

1,206,634

1,391,859

1,321,721

181,875

2,369,904

2,713,580

























Cost of revenues (2)

(639,459)

(710,356)

(684,942)

(94,251)

(1,200,879)

(1,395,298) Gross profit

567,175

681,503

636,779

87,624

1,169,025

1,318,282

























Operating expenses:























Sales and marketing expenses (2)

(587,651)

(455,440)

(515,711)

(70,965)

(1,152,856)

(971,151) Research and development expenses (2)

(205,076)

(146,723)

(152,987)

(21,052)

(387,906)

(299,710) General and administrative expenses (2)

(63,579)

(49,416)

(40,634)

(5,591)

(113,185)

(90,050) Total operating expenses

(856,306)

(651,579)

(709,332)

(97,608)

(1,653,947)

(1,360,911) (Loss)/Income from operations

(289,131)

29,924

(72,553)

(9,984)

(484,922)

(42,629)

























Interest income

2,154

975

917

126

4,448

1,892 Interest expense

(17,087)

(20,334)

(20,816)

(2,864)

(32,850)

(41,150) Others, net

5,730

2,892

(909)

(125)

12,108

1,983 (Loss)/Income before tax

(298,334)

13,457

(93,361)

(12,847)

(501,216)

(79,904)

























Income tax (expenses)/benefits

(4,890)

1,028

(7,053)

(970)

(8,091)

(6,025) Net (loss)/income

(303,224)

14,485

(100,414)

(13,817)

(509,307)

(85,929) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,065

(2,053)

939

129

5,795

(1,114) Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

(299,159)

12,432

(99,475)

(13,688)

(503,512)

(87,043)

























Basic net (loss)/income per ADS

(2.45)

0.11

(0.85)

(0.12)

(4.12)

(0.74) Diluted net (loss)/income per ADS

(2.45)

0.10

(0.85)

(0.12)

(4.12)

(0.74)

























Shares used in computing basic net (loss)/income per ADS

122,247,009

118,317,220

117,173,272

117,173,272

122,257,874

117,745,253 Shares used in computing diluted net (loss)/income per ADS

122,247,009

118,928,848

117,173,272

117,173,272

122,257,874

117,745,253



























Note 1: The conversion of

Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00=RMB7.2672

on the last trading day

of June (June 28, 2024)

as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board.



























Note 2:























Share-based compensation in each category:























Cost of revenues

1,049

778

727

100

2,308

1,505 Sales and marketing expenses

2,416

1,136

337

46

3,547

1,473 Research and development expenses

5,618

3,503

939

129

10,403

4,442 General and administrative expenses

3,261

2,479

1,506

208

6,582

3,985

YOUDAO, INC.























UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION























(RMB and USD in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net revenues























Learning services

680,920

717,996

643,762

88,585

1,413,341

1,361,758 Smart devices

222,157

181,198

166,722

22,942

434,906

347,920 Online marketing services

303,557

492,665

511,237

70,348

521,657

1,003,902 Total net revenues

1,206,634

1,391,859

1,321,721

181,875

2,369,904

2,713,580

























Cost of revenues























Learning services

290,155

264,759

257,482

35,431

568,280

522,241 Smart devices

142,544

122,060

116,274

16,000

271,132

238,334 Online marketing services

206,760

323,537

311,186

42,820

361,467

634,723 Total cost of revenues

639,459

710,356

684,942

94,251

1,200,879

1,395,298

























Gross margin























Learning services

57.4

%

63.1

%

60.0

%

60.0

%

59.8

%

61.6

% Smart devices

35.8

%

32.6

%

30.3

%

30.3

%

37.7

%

31.5

% Online marketing services

31.9

%

34.3

%

39.1

%

39.1

%

30.7

%

36.8

% Total gross margin

47.0

%

49.0

%

48.2

%

48.2

%

49.3

%

48.6

%

YOUDAO, INC.























UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



















(RMB and USD in thousands, except per ADS data)





















































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD

RMB

RMB

























Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company

(299,159)

12,432

(99,475)

(13,688)

(503,512)

(87,043) Add: share-based compensation

12,344

7,896

3,509

483

22,840

11,405



impairment of long-term investment

3,240

-

-

-

3,240

- Non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the

Company

(283,575)

20,328

(95,966)

(13,205)

(477,432)

(75,638)



















































Non-GAAP basic net (loss)/income per ADS

(2.32)

0.17

(0.82)

(0.11)

(3.91)

(0.64) Non-GAAP diluted net (loss)/income per ADS

(2.32)

0.17

(0.82)

(0.11)

(3.91)

(0.64)

SOURCE Youdao, Inc.