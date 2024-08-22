Netease Announces Second Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Second Quarter 202 4

Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB25.5 billion (US$3.5 billion), an increase of 6.1% compared with the same quarter of 2023.



Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB20.1 billion (US$2.8 billion), an increase of 6.7% compared with the same quarter of 2023.



Youdao net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$181.9 million), an increase of 9.5% compared with the same quarter of 2023.



Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$280.8 million), an increase of 4.7% compared with the same quarter of 2023.

Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB2.1 billion (US$284.5 million), which was relatively stable compared with the same quarter of 2023.

Gross profit was RMB16.0 billion (US$2.2 billion), an increase of 11.6% compared with the same quarter of 2023.

Total operating expenses were RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion), an increase of 8.9% compared with the same quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB6.8 billion (US$930.0 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB7.8 billion (US$1.1 billion).[1] Basic net income per share was US$0.29 (US$1.45 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.33 (US$1.67 per ADS).[1]

[1]

As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.

Second Quarter 202 4

and Recent Operational Highlights



Launched popular new titles, further enhancing our appeal in diversified genres:



Lost Light mobile game, a multiplayer tactical shooter game, topped the iOS download charts in China following its June launch.



Once Human, a multiplayer open-world survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world, attained over 230,000 peak concurrent users on Steam soon after its launch, ranking among the top 5 most-played games in the world.

Naraka: Bladepoint mobile game hit the top 3 on iOS grossing charts soon after launch in China, and topped the iOS download chart for over a week.

Generated continued popularity of hit games, with Naraka: Bladepoint reaching record-high DAUs on

its three-year anniversary, and Identity V continuing its strong performance, hitting record-high DAUs in July and August, consecutively.

Brought highly anticipated NetEase titles to partners'

world-leading gaming platforms:



Unveiled plans to bring

Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals to consoles at PlayStation State of Play.

Marvel Rivals

also announced during Gamescom its release date for December 6th.



Announced

FragPunk, a 5v5 first-person hero shooter game, at the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, highlighting its innovative shooting experience with unique card mechanics.

Eggy Party

joined Nintendo Direct with upcoming plans for a worldwide release on Switch.

Brought

World of Warcraft back to China with players enthusiastically welcoming the unfolding return of Blizzard's game portfolio.

Youdao continued to drive growth in digital content services, online marketing services and AI-driven subscription services, recording historic-high operating cash flow and significantly narrowed operating loss compared with the same quarter of last year. Cloud Music continued to propel quality development across its music-centric ecosystem, further augmented its unique community, and kept bringing users high-quality music experiences.

"The robust R&D and operating capabilities we've built over the past two decades have shaped our formidable games portfolio of time-honored titles and newer innovative hits that redefine genres and diversify our offerings,"

said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "With a growing portfolio of games that feature higher quality and cover more genres, we are thrilled to bring exciting NetEase gaming experiences to more players around the globe. As we expand our reach to players in China and worldwide, innovation remains our priority. We will continue to explore opportunities with talent and partners in the industry to drive the next wave of gaming trends.



"Alongside our games, Cloud Music and Youdao are also on track for continued growth this year. Superior

content is the thread that connects our NetEase family, and we continue to bring experiences that resonate with our users across our businesses,"

Mr. Ding concluded.



Second Quarter 202 4

Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net

revenues for the second quarter of 2024

were RMB25.5 billion (US$3.5

billion), compared with RMB26.9

billion and RMB24.0

billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB20.1 billion (US$2.8

billion) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB21.5

billion and RMB18.8

billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 96.1% of the segment's net revenues for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 95.2% and

91.7%

for the preceding

quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively. Net revenues from mobile games accounted for approximately 76.4% of net revenues from the operation of online games for the second quarter of 2024, compared with 78.6% and 73.6%

for

the preceding

quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.



Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.3

billion (US$181.9 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.4

billion and RMB1.2

billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

Net revenues from Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$280.8 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.9

billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB2.1 billion (US$284.5

million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.0

billion and RMB2.1

billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was RMB16.0

billion (US$2.2

billion), compared with RMB17.0

billion and RMB14.4

billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in games and related value-added services' gross profit was primarily due to lower net revenues from certain mobile games.

The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from mobile games such as Identity V and Justice mobile game, launched in 2023.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in Youdao's gross profit was primarily due to lower net revenues from its learning services.

The year-over-year increase was primarily due to higher net revenues from its online marketing services.

The quarter-over-quarter decrease in Cloud Music's gross profit primarily resulted from the one-off adjustment of certain copyright costs in the preceding quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increased net revenues from sales of membership subscriptions and continued improvement in cost control measures.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in innovative businesses and others' gross profit were primarily due to increased gross profit from Yanxuan and several other businesses included within the segment.

Gross Profit Margin

Gross profit margin for games and related value-added services for the second quarter of 2024 was 70.0%, compared with 69.5% and 67.4% for the preceding quarter and the same

quarter of 2023, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to changes in product mix.

Gross profit margin for Youdao for the second quarter of 2024 was 48.2%, compared with 49.0% and 47.0% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased revenue contribution from its learning services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the improvement of gross profit margin from its online marketing services.

Gross profit margin for Cloud Music for the second quarter of 2024 was 32.1%, compared with 38.0% and 27.0% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year fluctuations were mainly due to the factors enumerated above.

The one-off adjustment of copyright costs mentioned above increased the gross profit margin in the preceding quarter by approximately five percentage points.



Gross profit margin for innovative businesses and others for the second quarter of 2024 was

34.0%, compared with

33.4% and 29.5% for the preceding quarter and the same

quarter of 2023, respectively.

The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were mainly due to changes in the product mix within the segment.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were RMB9.0

billion (US$1.2

billion), compared with RMB9.4

billion and RMB8.3

billion for the preceding quarter and the same

quarter of 2023, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased marketing expenditures

related to games and related value-added services. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to increased research and development investments

and marketing expenditures associated with games and related value-added services.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income, interest income, exchange gains/(losses) and others. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year

decreases

were mainly due to

net exchange losses in the second quarter of 2024

compared with net exchange gains recorded in the preceding quarter

and the same quarter of 2023.

Income Tax

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB1.3 billion (US$179.0 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1.5 billion and RMB712.1 million for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 16.0%, compared with 16.0% and 8.0% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB6.8 billion (US$930.0 million) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB7.6 billion and RMB8.2 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

NetEase reported basic net income of US$0.29 per share (US$1.45 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$0.33 per share (US$1.64 per ADS) and US$0.35 per share (US$1.76 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB7.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with RMB8.5 billion and RMB9.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

NetEase reported non-GAAP basic net income of US$0.33 per share (US$1.67 per ADS) for the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$0.36 per share (US$1.82 per ADS) and US$0.39 per share (US$1.93 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

Other Financial Information

As of June 30, 2024, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled

RMB116.1

billion (US$16.0

billion), compared with RMB110.9 billion as of December 31, 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB6.5

billion (US$898.8

million) for the second quarter

of 2024, compared with RMB9.6

billion and RMB7.7

billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2023, respectively.

Quarterly

Dividend

The board of directors has approved a dividend of US$0.0870

per share (US$0.4350

per ADS)

for the second quarter of 2024 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on September 6, 2024, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on September 6, 2024 (Beijing/ Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be September 17, 2024 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around September 20, 2024 for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.0990

per share (US$0.4950 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2024 in June 2024.

Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 17, 2022, the Company announced that its board of directors had

approved a share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market transactions. This share repurchase program commenced on January 10, 2023 and will be in effect for a period not to exceed 36 months from such date. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 11.9 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$1.1 billion.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.



About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is

a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the

most popular and longest running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO ), an intelligent learning company with industry-leading technology, and Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label consumer lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: .

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online games market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel;

potential changes in government regulation that could adversely affect the industry and geographical markets in which NetEase operates; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; risks

related to economic uncertainty and capital market disruption; risks related to the expansion of NetEase's businesses and operations internationally;

risks associated with cybersecurity threats or incidents; and the risk that fluctuations in the value of the Renminbi with respect to other currencies could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

NETEASE, INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)













December 31,





June 30,





June 30,



2023

2024

2024



RMB





RMB





USD (Note 1)

Assets









Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents 21,428,902

18,982,239

2,612,043

Time deposits 100,856,034

93,456,225

12,860,005

Restricted cash 2,777,206

2,869,827

394,901

Accounts receivable, net 6,422,417

6,364,847

875,832

Inventories 695,374

574,441

79,046

Prepayments and other current assets, net 6,076,595

5,487,749

755,139

Short-term investments 4,436,057

10,417,802

1,433,537 Total current assets 142,692,585

138,153,130

19,010,503











Non-current assets:











Property, equipment and software, net

8,075,044

8,092,032

1,113,501

Land use rights, net 4,075,143

4,022,255

553,481

Deferred tax assets

1,560,088

1,504,697

207,053

Time deposits 1,050,000

3,940,000

542,162

Restricted cash 550

3,250

447

Other long-term assets 28,471,568

27,627,257

3,801,637 Total non-current assets 43,232,393

45,189,491

6,218,281 Total assets

185,924,978

183,342,621

25,228,784











Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests



and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

881,016

792,003

108,983

Salary and welfare payables 4,857,206

3,606,360

496,252

Taxes payable 2,571,534

2,381,220

327,667

Short-term loans 19,240,163

13,187,247

1,814,626

Contract liabilities 13,362,166

13,615,857

1,873,604

Accrued liabilities and other payables 12,930,399

12,345,208

1,698,757 Total current liabilities 53,842,484

45,927,895

6,319,889











Non-current liabilities:











Deferred tax liabilities 2,299,303

1,448,781

199,359

Long-term loans 427,997

427,997

58,894

Other long-term liabilities 1,271,113

1,192,543

164,099 Total non-current liabilities 3,998,413

3,069,321

422,352 Total liabilities 57,840,897

48,997,216

6,742,241











Redeemable noncontrolling interests

115,759

119,498

16,443











NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity 124,285,776

130,909,906

18,013,803 Noncontrolling interests 3,682,546

3,316,001

456,297 Total equity 127,968,322

134,225,907

18,470,100











Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity

185,924,978

183,342,621

25,228,784











The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.









NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



















(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)





























Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30,



March 31,



June 30,





June 30,





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024





RMB





RMB





RMB





USD (Note 1)



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)





























Net revenues

24,011,301

26,851,741

25,485,805

3,506,963

49,057,588

52,337,546

7,201,886 Cost of revenues

(9,635,888)

(9,835,821)

(9,443,587)

(1,299,481)

(19,785,629)

(19,279,408)

(2,652,935) Gross profit

14,375,413

17,015,920

16,042,218

2,207,482

29,271,959

33,058,138

4,548,951





























Operating expenses:



























Selling and marketing expenses



(3,271,705)

(4,022,204)

(3,501,737)

(481,855)

(6,176,751)

(7,523,941)

(1,035,329) General and administrative expenses

(1,132,147)

(1,196,475)

(1,091,441)

(150,187)

(2,153,825)

(2,287,916)

(314,828) Research and development expenses



(3,908,907)

(4,174,758)

(4,455,717)

(613,127)

(7,658,639)

(8,630,475)

(1,187,593) Total operating expenses

(8,312,759)

(9,393,437)

(9,048,895)

(1,245,169)

(15,989,215)

(18,442,332)

(2,537,750) Operating profit

6,062,654

7,622,483

6,993,323

962,313

13,282,744

14,615,806

2,011,201





























Other income/(expenses):



























Investment income, net

287,691

179,291

103,674

14,266

759,059

282,965

38,937 Interest income, net

935,578

1,277,597

1,186,219

163,229

1,711,608

2,463,816

339,032 Exchange gains/(losses), net

1,464,956

15,011

(239,375)

(32,939)

1,078,388

(224,364)

(30,874) Other, net

120,826

193,888

85,694

11,792

378,859

279,582

38,472 Income before tax

8,871,705

9,288,270

8,129,535

1,118,661

17,210,658

17,417,805

2,396,768 Income tax

(712,090)

(1,485,910)

(1,300,939)

(179,015)

(2,340,649)

(2,786,849)

(383,483) Net income

8,159,615

7,802,360

6,828,596

939,646

14,870,009

14,630,956

2,013,285





























Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(868)

(958)

(960)

(132)

(1,728)

(1,918)

(264) Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests and redeemable noncontrolling

interests

84,020

(167,456)

(68,887)

(9,479)

129,120

(236,343)

(32,522) Net income attributable to the



Company's shareholders

8,242,767

7,633,946

6,758,749

930,035

14,997,401

14,392,695

1,980,499





























Net income per share *



























Basic

2.56

2.38

2.10

0.29

4.66

4.48

0.62 Diluted

2.54

2.35

2.08

0.29

4.61

4.43

0.61





























Net income per ADS *



























Basic

12.80

11.88

10.50

1.45

23.29

22.39

3.08 Diluted

12.69

11.75

10.42

1.43

23.05

22.17

3.05





























Weighted average number of ordinary



shares used in calculating net income



per share *



























Basic

3,218,783

3,211,665

3,217,699

3,217,699

3,219,926

3,214,682

3,214,682 Diluted

3,248,916

3,249,452

3,243,056

3,243,056

3,252,707

3,246,254

3,246,254





























*

Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.























NETEASE, INC.























































UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















(in thousands)

























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

































June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,

































2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

































RMB





RMB





RMB





USD (Note 1)





RMB





RMB





USD (Note 1)































Cash flows from operating activities:

























































Net income

8,159,615

7,802,360

6,828,596

939,646

14,870,009

14,630,956

2,013,285































Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided



by operating activities:

























































Depreciation and amortization 661,363

567,923

631,957

86,960

1,743,632

1,199,880

165,109































Fair value changes of equity security and other investments (78,035)

(368,258)

(7,887)

(1,085)

(304,755)

(376,145)

(51,759)































Impairment losses on investments 47,870

128,417

210,741

28,999

47,870

339,158

46,670































Fair value changes of short-term investments (96,884)

(60,810)

(128,295)

(17,654)

(234,800)

(189,105)

(26,022)































Share-based compensation cost 787,862

894,300

1,079,056

148,482

1,610,275

1,973,356

271,543































Allowance for expected credit losses 8,540

11,600

9,281

1,277

29,260

20,881

2,873































Losses/(gains) on disposal of property, equipment and software

252

2,132

(326)

(45)

(358)

1,806

249































Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses (1,466,295)

(17,509)

(209,311)

(28,802)

(1,080,334)

(226,820)

(31,211)































Gains on disposal of long-term investments, business and



subsidiaries (16,382)

(13,487)

(141,114)

(19,418)

(22,150)

(154,601)

(21,274)































Deferred income taxes (334,380)

485,054

(1,280,076)

(176,144)

243,286

(795,022)

(109,399)































Share of results on equity method investees (129,292)

164,271

39,200

5,394

(225,100)

203,471

27,999































Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





























































Accounts receivable 770,551

(1,358,711)

1,410,478

194,088

(345,731)

51,767

7,123

































Inventories 69,410

91,378

29,552

4,067

186,740

120,930

16,641

































Prepayments and other assets (7,233)

326,140

530,856

73,048

118,594

856,996

117,927

































Accounts payable (115,791)

(7,001)

(126,862)

(17,457)

(728,730)

(133,863)

(18,420)

































Salary and welfare payables 758,106

(2,178,608)

879,058

120,963

(1,467,631)

(1,299,550)

(178,824)

































Taxes payable (992,892)

1,271,822

(1,462,700)

(201,274)

(259,176)

(190,878)

(26,266)

































Contract liabilities (41,196)

1,574,086

(1,270,324)

(174,801)

448,795

303,762

41,799

































Accrued liabilities and other payables (306,784)

242,070

(490,048)

(67,433)

(950,620)

(247,978)

(34,123)































Net cash provided by operating activities 7,678,405

9,557,169

6,531,832

898,811

13,679,076

16,089,001

2,213,920























































































Cash flows from investing activities:

























































Purchase of property, equipment and software (520,544)

(415,018)

(168,880)

(23,239)

(1,173,483)

(583,898)

(80,347)































Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software 4,292

3,506

660

91

6,796

4,166

573































Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(283,321)

(188,821)

(399,533)

(54,978)

(1,110,003)

(588,354)

(80,960)































Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three



months or less 1,630,013

2,401,649

(8,194,289)

(1,127,572)

906,862

(5,792,640)

(797,094)































Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms



over three months -

-

-

-

104,269

-

-































Investment in long-term investments and acquisition of



subsidiaries (270,228)

(481,804)

(193,450)

(26,620)

(1,499,276)

(675,254)

(92,918)































Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments, businesses



and subsidiaries 16,531

85,456

840,649

115,677

57,811

926,105

127,436































Placement/rollover of matured time deposits (10,874,831)

(34,558,836)

(61,775,606)

(8,500,606)

(47,194,934)

(96,334,442)

(13,256,060)































Proceeds from maturities of time deposits 21,918,791

46,048,382

55,211,839

7,597,402

44,251,140

101,260,221

13,933,870































Change in other long-term assets (31,189)

(34,625)

(172,543)

(23,743)

(152,030)

(207,168)

(28,507)































Net cash provided by/(used in)

investing activities 11,589,514

12,859,889

(14,851,153)

(2,043,588)

(5,802,848)

(1,991,264)

(274,007)























































































Cash flows from financing activities:

























































Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less

(14,970,935)

(399,726)

(2,085,053)

(286,913)

(12,332,895)

(2,484,779)

(341,917)































Proceeds of loans with terms over three months 2,171,541

6,998,250

1,069,020

147,102

3,451,100

8,067,270

1,110,093































Payment of loans with terms over three months (3,233,500)

(957,000)

(10,681,827)

(1,469,868)

(3,273,922)

(11,638,827)

(1,601,556)































Net amounts received related to capital contribution from



noncontrolling interests shareholders 22,228

42,214

50,572

6,959

46,577

92,786

12,768































Cash paid for repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of



subsidiaries' ADSs and shares



(2,195,210)

(1,233,780)

(2,007,030)

(276,177)

(4,311,967)

(3,240,810)

(445,950)































Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders (2,119,316)

(4,945,016)

(2,264,799)

(311,647)

(3,331,656)

(7,209,815)

(992,104)































Net cash used in financing activities



(20,325,192)

(495,058)

(15,919,117)

(2,190,544)

(19,752,763)

(16,414,175)

(2,258,666)

























































































Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and



restricted cash held in foreign currencies (47,876)

(43,138)

8,234

1,133

(32,378)

(34,904)

(4,803)





























Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,105,149)

21,878,862

(24,230,204)

(3,334,188)

(11,908,913)

(2,351,342)

(323,556)





























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning



of the period 16,784,561

24,206,658

46,085,520

6,341,579

27,588,325

24,206,658

3,330,947





























Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of the period 15,679,412

46,085,520

21,855,316

3,007,391

15,679,412

21,855,316

3,007,391























































































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

























































Cash paid for income taxes, net 1,625,045

1,182,711

2,848,493

391,966

2,699,624

4,031,204

554,712































Cash paid for interest expenses 326,646

146,455

152,943

21,046

602,360

299,398

41,199























































































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

























































NETEASE, INC.



























UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION























(in thousands, except percentages)





























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:



























Games and related value-added services



18,798,646

21,460,378

20,055,819

2,759,772

38,864,243

41,516,197

5,712,819 Youdao

1,206,634

1,391,859

1,321,721

181,875

2,369,904

2,713,580

373,401 Cloud Music

1,948,539

2,029,541

2,040,952

280,844

3,908,380

4,070,493

560,118 Innovative businesses and others

2,057,482

1,969,963

2,067,313

284,472

3,915,061

4,037,276

555,548 Total net revenues

24,011,301

26,851,741

25,485,805

3,506,963

49,057,588

52,337,546

7,201,886





























Cost of revenues:



























Games and related value-added services



(6,122,836)

(6,555,311)

(6,008,604)

(826,812)

(12,805,884)

(12,563,915)

(1,728,853) Youdao

(639,459)

(710,356)

(684,942)

(94,251)

(1,200,879)

(1,395,298)

(191,999) Cloud Music

(1,422,855)

(1,259,006)

(1,385,756)

(190,686)

(2,943,233)

(2,644,762)

(363,931) Innovative businesses and others

(1,450,738)

(1,311,148)

(1,364,285)

(187,732)

(2,835,633)

(2,675,433)

(368,152) Total cost of revenues

(9,635,888)

(9,835,821)

(9,443,587)

(1,299,481)

(19,785,629)

(19,279,408)

(2,652,935)





























Gross profit:



























Games and related value-added services



12,675,810

14,905,067

14,047,215

1,932,960

26,058,359

28,952,282

3,983,966 Youdao

567,175

681,503

636,779

87,624

1,169,025

1,318,282

181,402 Cloud Music

525,684

770,535

655,196

90,158

965,147

1,425,731

196,187 Innovative businesses and others

606,744

658,815

703,028

96,740

1,079,428

1,361,843

187,396 Total gross profit

14,375,413

17,015,920

16,042,218

2,207,482

29,271,959

33,058,138

4,548,951





























Gross profit margin:



























Games and related value-added services



67.4

%

69.5

%

70.0

%

70.0

%

67.0

%

69.7

%

69.7

% Youdao

47.0

%

49.0

%

48.2

%

48.2

%

49.3

%

48.6

%

48.6

% Cloud Music

27.0

%

38.0

%

32.1

%

32.1

%

24.7

%

35.0

%

35.0

% Innovative businesses and others

29.5

%

33.4

%

34.0

%

34.0

%

27.6

%

33.7

%

33.7

%





























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





















NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB7.2672 on the last trading day of June 2024 (June 28, 2024)

as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on June 28, 2024, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,



March 31,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:

























Cost of revenues 193,001

254,935

319,949

44,026

396,515

574,884

79,107 Operating expenses



























Selling and marketing expenses 31,069

17,869

42,865

5,898

63,422

60,734

8,357

General and administrative expenses 281,326

289,636

286,350

39,403

575,607

575,986

79,258

Research and development expenses 282,466

331,860

429,892

59,155

574,731

761,752

104,821



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





















Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by

NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.

Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,





March 31,





June 30,





June 30,





June 30,



June 30,



June 30,





2023

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2024



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

8,242,767

7,633,946

6,758,749

930,035

14,997,401

14,392,695

1,980,499 Add: Share-based compensation

774,683

876,898

1,059,939

145,852

1,586,283

1,936,837

266,518 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders

9,017,450

8,510,844

7,818,688

1,075,887

16,583,684

16,329,532

2,247,017





























Non-GAAP net income per share *



























Basic

2.80

2.65

2.43

0.33

5.15

5.08

0.70 Diluted

2.78

2.62

2.41

0.33

5.10

5.03

0.69





























Non-GAAP net income per ADS *



























Basic

14.01

13.25

12.15

1.67

25.75

25.40

3.49 Diluted

13.88

13.10

12.05

1.66

25.49

25.15

3.46





























*

Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.



























The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.





























Note 5: Reconciliation between

U.S. GAAP and International Financial Reporting Standards

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which differ in certain respects from

International Financial Reporting Standards

("IFRSs"). The effects of material differences between the unaudited condensed consolidated financial information prepared under U.S. GAAP and IFRSs

("Reconciliation Statement")

are as follows in RMB (in thousands).

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the auditor of the Company in Hong Kong, has performed a limited assurance engagement on the Reconciliation Statement in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) "Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information".



Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (Extract):









For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 IFRSs adjustments



Amounts as

reported under U.S.

GAAP Investments measured at fair

value Redeemable

noncontrolling interests Amounts as

reported under

IFRSs

(Note (a)) (Note (b)) Investment income, net 759,059 694,453 - 1,453,512 Income before tax 17,210,658 694,453 - 17,905,111 Income tax (2,340,649) 15,289 - (2,325,360) Net income 14,870,009 709,742 - 15,579,751 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,728) - 1,728 - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests 129,120 - (3,879) 125,241 Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders 14,997,401 709,742 (2,151) 15,704,992













For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 IFRSs adjustments



Amounts as

reported under U.S.

GAAP Investments measured at fair

value Redeemable

noncontrolling interests Amounts as

reported under

IFRSs

(Note (a)) (Note (b)) Fair value changes of redeemable noncontrolling interests - - (571) (571) Investment income, net 282,965 (108,548) - 174,417 Income before tax 17,417,805 (108,548) (571) 17,308,686 Income tax (2,786,849) 7,127 - (2,779,722) Net income 14,630,956 (101,421) (571) 14,528,964 Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (1,918) - 1,918 - Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests and

redeemable noncontrolling interests (236,343) - 571 (235,772) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders 14,392,695 (101,421) 1,918 14,293,192

Reconciliation of unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets (Extract):

















As of December 31, 2023 IFRSs adjustments



Amounts as

reported under U.S.

GAAP Investments measured at fair

value Redeemable

noncontrolling interests Amounts as

reported under

IFRSs

(Note (a)) (Note (b)) Other long-term assets 28,471,568 (15,673,947) - 12,797,621 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 18,369,496 - 18,369,496 Total Assets 185,924,978 2,695,549 - 188,620,527 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - - 37,961 37,961 Deferred tax liabilities 2,299,303 29,886 - 2,329,189 Total Liabilities 57,840,897 29,886 37,961 57,908,744 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 115,759 - (115,759) - Total equity 127,968,322 2,665,663 77,798 130,711,783 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests





and shareholders' equity 185,924,978 2,695,549 - 188,620,527













As of June 30, 2024 IFRSs adjustments



Amounts as

reported under U.S.

GAAP Investments measured at fair

value Redeemable

noncontrolling interests Amounts as

reported under

IFRSs

(Note (a)) (Note (b)) Other long-term assets 27,627,257 (14,942,321) - 12,684,936 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - 17,529,322 - 17,529,322 Total Assets 183,342,621 2,587,001 - 185,929,622 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss - - 38,532 38,532 Deferred tax liabilities 1,448,781 22,759 - 1,471,540 Total Liabilities 48,997,216 22,759 38,532 49,058,507 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 119,498 - (119,498) - Total equity 134,225,907 2,564,242 80,966 136,871,115 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests





and shareholders' equity 183,342,621 2,587,001 - 185,929,622

Notes:

Basis of Preparation

The Company is responsible for preparation of the Reconciliation Statement

in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules and relevant guidance in HKEX-GL111-22. The Reconciliation Statement was prepared based on the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2024 prepared under U.S. GAAP, with material adjustments made (if any) thereto in arriving at the unaudited financial information of the Company prepared under IFRSs. The adjustments reflect the material differences between the Company's accounting policies under U.S. GAAP and IFRSs.

Note a. Investments measured at fair value

Under U.S. GAAP, the investments in convertible redeemable preferred shares and ordinary shares with preferential rights that are issued by privately-held companies and therefore without readily determinable fair values could be accounted for using measurement alternative as an accounting policy choice. NetEase elected the measurement alternative to record these investments at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes.

Under IFRSs, these investments were classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and measured at fair value with changes in fair value recognized through profit or loss.

Note b. Redeemable noncontrolling interests

Under U.S. GAAP, SEC guidance provides for mezzanine-equity (temporary equity) category in addition to the financial liability and permanent equity categories. The purpose of this "in-between"

category is to indicate that a security whose redemption is outside the control of the issuer may not be classified as a permanent part of equity. NetEase classified the redeemable preferred shares issued by certain subsidiaries as redeemable noncontrolling interests in the condensed consolidated balance sheets and recorded them initially at fair value, net of issuance costs. NetEase recognized accretion to the respective redemption value of the redeemable preferred shares over the period starting from issuance date to the earliest redemption date.

Under IFRSs, there is no concept of mezzanine or temporary equity classification. NetEase designated the redeemable preferred shares as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss which are measured at fair value. Subsequent to initial recognition, the amounts of changes in fair value that were attributed to changes in credit risk of the issuer were recognized in other comprehensive income, and the remaining amounts of changes in fair value were recognized in the profit or loss.

SOURCE NetEase, Inc.