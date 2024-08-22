Interim Report Q2 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 15/2024
Key Business Lines sustaining momentum in Q2
The development in Q2 2024 reflects a strong momentum in the majority of our business with particular strong performance in our largest area, Cloud ERP, representing 75% of our operations. Overall, the revenue growth of 9% in Q2 2024 was in line with expectations. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 7%. Our unconditional focus on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by 2026 led to a streamlining and performance exercise in Q2 2024 with full effect in Q4 2024. We maintain our 2024 full-year financial expectations.
“We delivered a strong revenue growth of 9% in Q2 2024 driven by solid development in our core ERP business. However, our relentless focus on achieving a 15% EBITDA margin by 2026 led to necessary streamlining of the organization during the quarter,” says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
Q2 2024 highlights
Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 427m. 8% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency. EBITDA amounted to DKK 30m compared to DKK 18m in Q2 2023. EBITDA margin was 7.0% compared to 4.6% in Q2 2023. Efficiency of 63% in Q2 2024 compared to 66% in Q2 2023.
YTD 2024 highlights
Revenue growth of 12%, amounting to DKK 871m. 10% growth adjusted for acquisitions and currency. EBITDA amounted to DKK 85m (DKK 65m adjusted for the M3CS legal case in Q1 2024), compared to DKK 57m H1 2023. EBITDA margin was 9.8% compared to 7.3% in H1 2023. Adjusted for the M3CS case in Q1 2024, EBITDA margin was 7.5%. Efficiency of 63% in H1 2024 compared to 65% in H1 2023.
Service revenue split on Business Lines
| DKK ́000
| Q2 2024
| Q2 2023
| ∆%
| YTD 2024
| YTD 2023
| ∆%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Dynamics
| 224,026
| 191,261
| 17%
| 454,062
| 387,640
| 17%
| M3
| 81,935
| 74,717
| 10%
| 175,010
| 155,313
| 13%
| Digital Commerce
| 45,108
| 50,203
| -10%
| 98,487
| 108,883
| -10%
| Data & AI
| 22,105
| 18,719
| 18%
| 40,812
| 38,085
| 7%
| CXE
| 23,775
| 15,853
| 50%
| 43,202
| 31,455
| 37%
| Security
| 7,926
| 12,301
| -36%
| 15,893
| 12,301
| 29%
| Other Local Business
| 5,486
| 7,438
| -26%
| 11,735
| 13,693
| -14%
| Total sale of services
| 410,361
| 370,492
| 11%
| 839,201
| 747,370
| 12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total sale of products
| 16,538
| 19,980
| -17%
| 31,937
| 33,602
| -5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total net revenue
| 426,899
| 390,472
| 9%
| 871,138
| 780,972
| 12%
Service revenue split on Market Units
| DKK ́000
| Q2 2024
| Q2 2023
| ∆%
| YTD 2024
| YTD 2023
| ∆%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Sweden
| 133,849
| 147,730
| -9%
| 281,795
| 293,594
| -4%
| Denmark
| 106,917
| 83,636
| 28%
| 215,234
| 164,086
| 31%
| Norway
| 60,613
| 57,338
| 6%
| 126,728
| 129,146
| -2%
| UK
| 77,461
| 54,037
| 43%
| 152,994
| 99,743
| 53%
| US
| 20,242
| 19,339
| 5%
| 39,797
| 41,359
| -4%
| Other
| 10,144
| 7,438
| 36%
| 20,248
| 17,497
| 16%
| GDC
| 1,135
| 974
| 17%
| 2,405
| 1,945
| 24%
| Total sale of services
| 410,361
| 370,492
| 11%
| 839,201
| 747,370
| 12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total sale of products
| 16,538
| 19,980
| -17%
| 31,937
| 33,602
| -5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total net revenue
| 426,899
| 390,472
| 9%
| 871,138
| 780,972
| 12%
Outlook 2024 maintained
Based on the development in the first half of 2024, our strong pipeline and order backlog, we maintain our 2024 expectations:
Revenue guidance expected to be in the range of 8-10% organic growth EBITDA margin expected to be in the range of 9-10%
Live webcast and conference call on 22 August 2024
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 22 August 2024 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus' investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call:
Conference call:
1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial In Numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.
2. In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialling the nearest dial in number.
Online registration to the call:
Live presentation on 23 August 2024
H C Andersen Capital will host a live presentation of Q2 2024 results on 23 August 2024 at 13:00 CET. Presenters from Columbus A/S will be CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Group CFO Brian Iversen.
You can already now submit questions and sign up for the event via this link:
A recording of the presentation will be available via the same link.
For further information, please contact:
Søren Krogh Knudsen, CEO & President, Tel.: +45 7020 5000
About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy specialized in solving complex challenges for customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, food & beverage, and life science industries. With over 1,600 digital advisors in more than ten countries, we deliver business-critical solutions in areas such as CloudERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and ESG. With headquarters in Denmark and presence worldwide, we ensure local delivery of our services on a global scale.
For more information visit .
Attachment
