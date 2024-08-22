$BRETT Completes First-Ever Memecoin Partnership With E1 Monaco

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind-event sponsored by $BRETT sees the opulence of Monaco join with the most exciting boat racing on the planet

Monaco City, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular memecoin $BRETT today announced the successful completion of the E1 Monaco 2024, presented by $BRETT, the first-ever E1 all-electric boat racing event to be sponsored by a memecoin.

$BRETT certainly couldn't have picked a more exciting, luxurious and star-studded event, one where the grandeur of yesteryear met the future of team racing. The weekend-long race competition saw the team owned by Tom Brady, the greatest NFL player of all time, secure the highest placing overall after two exciting finishes in consecutive days. Team Brady was awarded their trophy by HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, who was also in attendance for this first-of-its-kind.

“This was a next-level event in one of the richest cities in the entire world. $BRETT couldn't have asked for a better or more exciting event to spotlight its brand,” said $BRETT trader Crash .“I don't believe there is a single memecoin that can compete with $BRETT as it goes into this bull run.”

E1 is the world's first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), which is the international governing body for all powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing platform based on electric technologies to protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.

Over a relatively short span in 2024, $BRETT has taken the world of memecoins and cryptocurrencies by storm, creating over one billion in market value practically overnight. $BRETT is one of the original characters of the Boy's Club written by Matt Furie, the creator of the famous cartoon that has also inspired the popular Pepe meme and popular $PEPE memecoin.



$Brett has a fixed supply of 10bn tokens and is traded on most major exchanges around the world supported by a globally active community of holders.



