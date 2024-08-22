(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Crystallization Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein crystallization market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The future of the global protein crystallization market looks promising with opportunities in the & biotechnology and academic & research institute markets. The major drivers for this market are growing interest in protein-based therapeutics and advancements in technology related to protein crystallography techniques.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies protein crystallization companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Protein crystallization market size by product type, technology, end use, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Protein crystallization market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product types, technologies, end uses, and regions for the protein crystallization market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the protein crystallization market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Consumables will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology will remain the larger segment over the forecast period. North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Rigaku

FORMULATRIX

METTLER TOLEDO

Corning

Greiner Bio-One International

HAMPTON RESEARCH

Jena Bioscience

Bruker

Creative Proteomics Molecular Dimensions

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Protein Crystallization Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Protein Crystallization Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Protein Crystallization Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Instruments

3.3.2: Consumables

3.3.3: Software & Services

3.4: Global Protein Crystallization Market by Technology

3.4.1: X-Ray Crystallography

3.4.2: Cryo-Electron Microscopy

3.4.3: NMR Spectroscopy

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Protein Crystallization Market by End Use

3.5.1: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

3.5.2: Academic & Research Institutes

3.5.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Protein Crystallization Market by Region

4.2: North American Protein Crystallization Market

4.2.1: North American Protein Crystallization Market by Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, and Software & Services

4.2.2: North American Protein Crystallization Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others

4.3: European Protein Crystallization Market

4.3.1: European Protein Crystallization Market by Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, and Software & Services

4.3.2: European Protein Crystallization Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others

4.4: APAC Protein Crystallization Market

4.4.1: APAC Protein Crystallization Market by Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, and Software & Services

4.4.2: APAC Protein Crystallization Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others

4.5: ROW Protein Crystallization Market

4.5.1: ROW Protein Crystallization Market by Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, and Software & Services

4.5.2: ROW Protein Crystallization Market by End Use: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Academic & Research Institutes, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Protein Crystallization Market by Product Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Protein Crystallization Market by Technology

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Protein Crystallization Market by End Use

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Protein Crystallization Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Protein Crystallization Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Protein Crystallization Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Protein Crystallization Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

