OKX Wallet Hosts Successful 'Depin Day' Event, Showcasing Solana Ecosystem's Growth And Innovation

OKX Wallet Hosts Successful 'DePIN Day' Event, Showcasing Ecosystem's Growth and Innovation

The OKX Wallet team successfully hosted a 'DePIN Day' event on August 6, 2024, during the Science of Blockchain 2024. The event brought together key players in the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) space, offering valuable insights into the rapidly evolving Solana ecosystem.

Excited about OKX Wallet's Blinks capabilities, which essentially turn onchain transactions into clickable links Emphasizes the importance of connecting crypto to real-world applications, like QR code payments



Dialect powers actions and blinks for the Solana ecosystem

OKX Wallet quickly integrated Dialect's technology

Sees Blinks as a new way for developers to go to market without building full websites or apps Excited about bringing blink experiences into mobile wallets, including OKX Wallet



Uprock is a mobile-first DePIN on Solana, focusing on selling unused bandwidth and compute

Highlights their success in onboarding Web2 users to crypto Sees potential for collaboration with OKX Wallet in providing AI insights and data through DePIN networks



Helium is one of the oldest DePIN projects, focusing on decentralized wireless networks Believes wallets like OKX Wallet with intuitive experiences can help grow Web3 participation



CUDIS is a wearable ring on the Solana ecosystem for wellness rewards Already working with OKX Wallet and looking forward to more collaborations



Dephy is a DePIN framework on Solana for easy development of DePIN applications

Enthusiastic about collaborating with OKX Wallet on events, content and X Spaces Recommends trying OKX Wallet to see its benefits

The event underscored OKX Wallet's commitment to supporting the growth of the Solana ecosystem and the broader DePIN sector, with a market size expected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

