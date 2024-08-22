Carbon Credit Global Strategic Business Report 2024 - Increasing Transparency And Efficiency In Carbon Credit Verification Drives Adoption

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Credit - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Carbon Credit was estimated at US$465.1 Billion in 2023, and is projected to reach US$3.9 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 35.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The growth in the carbon credit market is driven by several factors. Firstly, increasing regulatory pressures and the implementation of stricter emission reduction targets globally are compelling companies to engage in the carbon credit market to comply with regulations. Secondly, technological advancements in monitoring, reporting, and verifying emissions have improved the efficiency and transparency of carbon credit trading. Thirdly, the growing consumer demand for sustainable products and corporate transparency has led many companies to adopt carbon-neutral practices, which often involve purchasing carbon credits. Furthermore, the rise of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has made carbon credits an attractive option for investors looking to fund sustainable ventures. Lastly, international cooperation and the establishment of more robust carbon markets are expected to facilitate greater trading volumes and market maturity, driving further growth. These factors collectively ensure that the carbon credit market continues to expand as a pivotal component of global efforts to mitigate climate change.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Compliance Carbon Credit segment, which is expected to reach US$3.8 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 35.7%. The Voluntary Carbon Credit segment is also set to grow at 21.6% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $126.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 46.4% CAGR to reach $1.1 Trillion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Carbon Credit Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as 3Degrees, Carbon Credit Capital, LLC, Carbon EX Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 381 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $465.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3900 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 35.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Carbon Credit - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Implementation of Stricter Emission Reduction Targets Throws the Spotlight on Carbon Credits

Technological Advancements in Emission Monitoring Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products Accelerates Demand for Carbon Credits

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives Strengthen Business Case for Carbon Credit Adoption

Growth of ESG Investing Spurs Market Expansion

International Cooperation Enhances Trading Volumes and Market Maturity

Innovations in Renewable Energy Technologies Generate Opportunities for Carbon Credit Trading

Increasing Transparency and Efficiency in Carbon Credit Verification Drives Adoption

Adoption of Carbon Neutral Practices by Businesses Drives Market Growth

Expansion of Voluntary Carbon Markets Spurs Demand

Enhanced Reporting and Verification Tools Sustain Market Growth

Integration of Blockchain Technology Strengthens Market Credibility and Transparency

Government Incentives and Subsidies Propel Adoption of Carbon Credits Advances in Carbon Capture and Storage Technologies Generate New Market Opportunities

