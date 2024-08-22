(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Green Coffee Beans Export Research Report 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Major coffee bean exporters in the Asia-Pacific region and globally include Brazil, Vietnam, Colombia, and Ethiopia. Vietnam is a major supplier of Robusta coffee, holding a significant position in the global for Green Coffee Beans.

In Vietnam, the coffee is a crucial agricultural sector, especially for the production and export of Robusta coffee. With favorable climate and soil conditions, Vietnam has become the world's second-largest coffee producer. Vietnam exports large volumes of Green Coffee Beans, primarily to major coffee-consuming countries such as the United States, Germany, and Italy.

Coffee is one of the top six agricultural products in Vietnam, generating over US$ 3 billion in revenue, with most of the coffee exported as green beans. In 2023, Vietnam's total export value of Green Coffee Beans exceeded US$ 3.2 billion. In 2024, the estimated coffee cultivation area in Vietnam is 600,000 hectares. Due to climate change and extreme weather, global coffee-producing regions face reduced yields, leading to higher coffee prices. Despite these challenges, Vietnam's annual coffee production remains around 1.3 million tons. In 2024, international demand for Vietnamese Green Coffee Beans surged, with total export revenues surpassing US$ 2.4 billion from January to May.

Fom 2021 to 2024, the primary destinations for Vietnam's green coffee bean exports included Switzerland, Singapore, and the Netherlands. Major companies importing these products from Vietnam include Bero Coffee Singapore, Louis Dreyfus Company Suisee and Sucafina. Numerous international distributors have subsidiaries in Vietnam and play an important role in exporting coffee beans. Leading green coffee bean exporters in Vietnam include Intimex Group, Vinh Hiep and Simexco Daklak Ltd.

Overall, due to supply shortages and low coffee reserves, global prices for Green Coffee Beans, especially Robusta, have reached their highest levels in 15 years, showing a supply-demand imbalance and continuous market demand growth.

With the increasing global population and changing dietary habits, more countries are gradually embracing coffee beverages. Vietnam's production and export of Green Coffee Beans are becoming increasingly significant in international trade. By continuously optimizing cultivation and processing technologies to enhance product quality, Vietnam has further solidified its competitive edge in the international market. In the coming years, the export of Vietnamese Green Coffee Beans is expected to continue its growth trend.

