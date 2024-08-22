Belships ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 22 August 2024

Sten Stenersen, a board member in Belships ASA, has today acquired 15 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 20.90 per share. After the Stenersen owns 15 000 shares in Belships ASA.

See further details in the attached form.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Abuse Regulation article 19

Attachment

Notification of transaction by Primary Insider