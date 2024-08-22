Belships ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade
8/22/2024 5:17:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, 22 August 2024
Sten Stenersen, a board member in Belships ASA, has today acquired 15 000 shares in Belships ASA at a price of NOK 20.90 per share. After the Acquisition Stenersen owns 15 000 shares in Belships ASA.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the market Abuse Regulation article 19
