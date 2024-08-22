Yuanye Spring By Vicky Chan Wins Silver In A' Landscape Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yuanye Spring

Educational Facility Integrating and Recognized for Excellence in Landscape Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of landscape design, has announced Yuanye Spring by Vicky Chan as the Silver winner in the Landscape Planning and Garden Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of the Yuanye Spring project within the landscape design industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative and sustainable design practices.Yuanye Spring's recognition by the A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award is not only a testament to the project's excellence but also underscores its relevance to the industry and potential users. By seamlessly integrating education, agriculture, and technology, Yuanye Spring aligns with current trends and needs within the landscape design field, offering practical benefits for children, educators, and the wider community. This award serves as a validation of the project's innovative approach and its potential to inspire future developments in educational landscape design.Yuanye Spring stands out for its multifaceted approach to enhancing children's agricultural experience. Through hands-on education encompassing farming, technology, history, and sustainability, the facility aims to elevate the perception of farming as a profession and inspire more students to pursue studies in agriculture. The project's commitment to net-zero construction, utilizing sustainable materials like bamboo and salvaged items, has resulted in a remarkable 72% reduction in carbon footprint compared to other urban farms. Additionally, the circular ecosystem fostered at Yuanye Spring teaches children the value of waste reduction, repurposing, and harmonious coexistence with local biodiversity.The Silver A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award serves as a motivator for Vicky Chan and the Avoid Obvious Architects team to continue pushing the boundaries of educational landscape design. This recognition validates their approach and may inspire future projects that further integrate agriculture, technology, and sustainability in innovative ways. As Yuanye Spring gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence industry standards and inspire similar initiatives worldwide, contributing to the advancement of the landscape design field.Interested parties may learn more at:About Vicky ChanVicky Chan is an accomplished architect, entrepreneur, environmentalist, educator, and futurist hailing from Hong Kong, China. With a strong belief in the power of design to improve lives, Vicky's professional works promote sustainable cities and buildings. His dedication to sustainability extends beyond his architectural projects, as he volunteers to teach sustainable concepts to children. Vicky's commitment to excellence has earned him 25 awards related to sustainability, and his projects span 37 cities and 22 countries. He currently owns four companies in two countries, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and global reach.About Yuanye SpringYuanye Spring is an educational facility that seamlessly integrates education, agriculture, and technology. The project recognizes the value of farming as a tool for teaching children about history, environmental challenges, and sustainable living. By providing hands-on agricultural experiences, Yuanye Spring aims to enhance children's understanding of farming, technology, history, and sustainability, ultimately inspiring more students to pursue studies in agriculture and contribute to a sustainable future.About Avoid Obvious ArchitectsWith over two decades of experience in architecture and urban planning, Avoid Obvious Architects is an award-winning team dedicated to delivering green buildings and sustainable cities. The company believes in the power of design excellence to improve the way people live, work, and play, and their holistic approach combines art and science to create architecture that benefits both people and the environment. Avoid Obvious Architects offers a range of services, including urban planning, architecture, interior design, and product design, showcasing their versatility and commitment to sustainable design across various scales.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of landscape planning and garden design. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of landscape design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, sustainability, aesthetic appeal, functionality, and social impact. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement that showcases the designer's exceptional expertise, creativity, and commitment to creating landscapes that benefit society and the environment.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries and across all industries. The A' Landscape Planning and Garden Design Award category specifically celebrates visionary garden designers, innovative design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential entities within the landscape and garden design industry. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global exposure, and contribute to the advancement of the landscape design field. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to make the world a better place by recognizing and promoting outstanding designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.