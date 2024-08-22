Biocides Market: Growth Analysis, And Segmentation Analysis By Type, Application, And Region Forecasted

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Biocides is Expanding Rapidly with Promising Growth Prospects

- David Correa

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently released a report titled "Biocides Market by Type and End-Use - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027." According to the report, the global biocides industry was valued at $12.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Drivers:

The growth of the global biocides market is driven by an increase in demand for clean water for domestic and industrial purposes, as well as a rise in end users. However, environmental regulations on toxic biocides and fluctuations in raw material prices hinder market growth. On the upside, the prospect for silver-based biocides and the development of total organic biocide systems create new opportunities in the market.

Request Sample Report at:

Impact of COVID-19:

The global market has witnessed an increased demand for biocides due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have led to shortages of raw materials for disinfectants, prompting suppliers to explore alternative biocidal ingredients for disinfectant production.

Market Segmentation:

Halogen-based derivatives segment: This segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance. Increased demand for clean water and halogen-based biocides from various industries such as oil & gas, chemical, pulp & paper, etc., drives segment growth.

Organic acid segment: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027 due to increased demand in various applications such as preservatives, home care, drilling fluids, waste gas treatment, textile processing, etc.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Biocides Market @

End-Use Industry Insights:

Agriculture segment: Accounted for more than one-fifth of the total market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The demand for crop protection and advancements in biocide products in agriculture drive segment growth.

Personal care, home care, and pharmaceutical segments: Expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027 due to increased demand for biocides in personal care applications such as hair care, skin care, oral care, toiletries, etc.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific: Dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The region is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027 due to the presence of key players and manufacturing facilities, along with an increase in the use of biocides in food & beverage applications.

North America: Contributed significantly to the market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its position.

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit:

Leading Market Players:

Berkshire Hathaway

BASF SE

DuPont

Kerry

Solvay SA

Lonza Group AG

Lanxess AG

Thor Group Limited

Clariant AG

Corbion N.V.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Nouryon

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.