Transforming Supply Chains: How IFCO's Circular Model Empowers REWE Group To Reduce Waste And Single-Use Packaging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new mini documentary, titled“The cycle of tomorrow”, provides a fascinating behind-the-scenes look into how IFCO, a global leader in reusable packaging solutions for fresh food, is transforming the fresh grocery for REWE Group, one of Europe's leading retail operations, with a unique circular model, the IFCO SmartCycle .



The documentary is part of the VISION 2045 campaign, an ambitious initiative that aims to contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by showcasing leaders in each of the SDGs. Having pioneered reusable packaging as a service in 1992, IFCO continues today to ensure that growers, producers and retailers are provided with a sustainable alternative to single-use packaging. As a result, IFCO's circular model is regarded as a role model for SDG 12, which promotes responsible consumption and production.



The IFCO documentary closely follows the reusable packaging containers (RPCs) on a typical circular journey, starting at one of the state-of-the-art IFCO Service Centers, where the sanitized RPCs begin the journey, through to the producer, retailer and back – with a moving short stop at a local food bank along the way. What the documentary makes clear is that IFCO's approach is both a radical and simple circular model solution to the global waste crisis caused by single-use packaging and food loss and waste in the fresh grocery supply chain.



In the documentary, the strengths of the circular pooling system are highlighted through one multi-partner long-term commitment to sustainability. It involves IFCO, REWE Group, Gemüsebau Steiner, a local eco-friendly fruit and vegetable grower, and Tafel, one of the largest food bank organizations in Europe. As the documentary captures the journey, each partner explains the key benefits of the IFCO SmartCycle and reusable packaging from their perspective. The result is a convincing argument for more circularity and reusable packaging solutions in the fresh grocery supply chain.



For Michael Pooley, IFCO CEO, being selected for the documentary is confirmation of the importance of IFCO's mission:“Our purpose is to make the fresh grocery supply chain sustainable. There are now over eight billion people on the planet, and we have a very fixed set of resources. For us to have a sustainable future, circular models like the IFCO SmartCycle are the only solution.”



It's this circular model that brings compelling benefits for REWE Group, a long-standing partner retailer of IFCO, Marc Rademacher, Executive Director Ultrafresh, REWE Group, explains in the film.“IFCO's SmartCycle enables us to reduce waste in our supply chains and is therefore an important part of our commitment to sustainability.”



For more insights, watch the mini documentary here:



About IFCO:

IFCO is a leading global provider of reusable packaging solutions for fresh foods, empowering customers to participate in the circular economy in 50+ countries. IFCO operates a pool of over 380 million Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) globally, which are used for over 2 billion shipments of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, seafood, eggs, bread, and other items from suppliers to grocery retailers every year. IFCO RPCs ensure a better fresh food supply chain by protecting freshness and quality and lowering costs, food waste and environmental impact compared to single-use packaging. More: | Follow us on LinkedIn @IFCO SYSTEMS

IFCO in Vision 2045 | Driving Circularity with Reusable Packaging

