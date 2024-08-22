Nilfisk Featured In Vision 2045, Showcasing Its Work With The UN Sustainable Development Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nilfisk, a leading global provider of cleaning solutions, is proud to announce its participation in Vision 2045. Vision 2045 is a series of documentary videos produced ahead of the United Nations' 100th anniversary in 2045, aiming to spotlight the efforts of organizations committed to addressing critical global issues such as climate change, equity, and inclusivity.



A Century of Innovation and Responsibility: Creating a Cleaner Future Since 1906

Founded in 1906, Nilfisk has continually changed and redefined the ways of cleaning by developing solutions that foster safe and healthy environments. Nilfisk's legacy began with the launch of Europe's first electric vacuum cleaner and has since expanded to providing cutting-edge cleaning products and services across more than 100 countries. The company's mission is to enhance the quality of life for millions by delivering solutions that are both effective and environmentally responsible.



A Commitment to Sustainability

Sustainability is at the heart of Nilfisk. The company has a rich history of producing durable and efficient products, integrating advanced technology and smart thinking to minimize negative impacts that the products have on the environment and those who interact with them.



Nilfisk was among the first in the cleaning industry to adopt science-based climate action goals through the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company's focus on sustainability is reflected in the focus on five SDGs, striving to provide clear and trustworthy environmental, social, and governance (ESG) data to customers and suppliers. By promoting transparency and comparability, Nilfisk facilitates better decision-making and fosters industry-wide improvements in sustainability.



Driving Lasting Change Through Product Innovation

Earlier this year Nilfisk launched the first in a portfolio of new products building on sustainable principles. The floorcare solution, SC550, is a testament to a new sustainable design strategy. The SC550 is 28% more energy efficient and uses up to 40% less water and 60% less detergent than its comparable predecessors. These savings are based on internal research and R&D calculations and this product exemplifies Nilfisk's dedication to creating solutions that balance efficiency and environmental stewardship.



Looking ahead, Nilfisk has set ambitious targets to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By 2030, Nilfisk aims to achieve a 35% reduction in absolute scopes 1 and 2 emissions, and a 48% reduction in emission intensity in scope 3. Nilfisk calls for industry-wide collaboration to enhance transparency in sustainability claims, emphasizing the collective responsibility to provide customers with clear, comparable information.



Nilfisk in Vision 2045

Through Vision 2045, Nilfisk shares its journey and commitment to the UN SDGs, showcasing its vision for a cleaner world. The company's participation highlights the dedication to creating sustainable, innovative solutions that not only improve business outcomes but also protect people and the planet.



For more information on Nilfisk's sustainability initiatives watch our Vision 2045 documentary or visit our webpage .





About Nilfisk

Nilfisk was founded in 1906 by the Danish engineer P.A. Fisker. Today the company is a world-leading provider of floorcare equipment, vacuum cleaners, and high-pressure washers for both the professional and the consumer segments. Nilfisk products and services are sold in more than 100 countries and produced at 9 manufacturing sites across the globe. The main facilities are based in the U.S., Mexico, Hungary, Italy, and China. A total of 4,700 employees secured revenue of 1,033.6 mEUR in 2023.

With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Nilfisk is dedicated to helping businesses enhance their productivity and environmental stewardship across the globe.



Media Contact:

Malene Bernfeld, Head of campaigns & brand management

Email: ...

Phone: +45 4173 7614



Nilfisk Inc. (Americas)

Ashley Riley, VP Marketing: ...



Nilfisk GmbH. (Germany)

Olga Drichel, Field Marketing Manager: ...



Nilfisk France,

Isabelle Lachater, Marketing Specialist: ...



Nilfisk Ltd. (UK & Ireland)

Audrey Ball, Marketing Specialist: ...

Lemia El Basri

Acumen Media

+44 20 3553 3664

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Other

Nilfisk in Vision 2045 | Creating A Cleaner Future Since 1906

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.