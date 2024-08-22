Cyberq Group Named Finalist For The Technology Supply's Innovation Awards 2024 For Innovation Technology Champion.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CyberQ Group, a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and services, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for Innovation Awards 2024.

- Chris Woods, CEO of CyberQ Group. BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberQ Group , a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions and services, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for The Supply's Innovation Awards 2024. The prestigious awards recognise exceptional contributions to technological advancement, and CyberQ Group has been shortlisted in the highly competitive "Innovation Technology Champion" category.This recognition highlights CyberQ Group's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in cybersecurity, helping organisations worldwide protect their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape. The Innovation Technology Champion category honours companies that have demonstrated visionary leadership, groundbreaking innovation, and significant impact within their industry."We are thrilled to be named a finalist for The Technology Supply's Innovation Awards 2024," said Chris Woods, CEO of CyberQ Group. "This nomination is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that not only address current challenges, but also anticipate the needs of the future. We are committed to ensuring that our clients can operate with confidence in a secure digital environment."CyberQ Group has consistently been at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, developing advanced technologies that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and threat intelligence to provide comprehensive protection against evolving cyber threats. The company's solutions are designed to be scalable, adaptable, and user-friendly, empowering businesses of all sizes to safeguard their critical data and systems.The Technology Supply's Innovation Awards are widely recognised as a benchmark for excellence in the technology sector. Winners in each category are selected by a panel of industry experts who assess entries based on criteria such as innovation, impact, and sustainability. Being named a finalist places CyberQ Group among the top innovators in the field, reflecting the company's ongoing efforts to drive progress and set new standards in cybersecurity.The winners of The Technology Supply's Innovation Awards 2024 will be announced at a gala event on Friday 8th November 2024 in Birmingham. CyberQ Group is honoured to be in the running for this esteemed award and looks forward to the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the technology industry alongside other leading innovators.For more information about CyberQ Group and its cybersecurity solutions, please visit .

