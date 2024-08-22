3 Teens Charged With Alleged Assault In Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Aug 22 (IANS) Three teenage boys, aged 16 to 17, have been charged following an alleged assault of a man in Australia's State of New South Wales (NSW).

The NSW said in a statement on Thursday that the three teenagers and a 19-year-old man entered an abandoned building in Inverell, a town in northern NSW, at about 11:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday before the man was allegedly assaulted, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said another teenager joined the three teenagers later but no more details were disclosed.

The man was assaulted multiple times with injuries, including bruising, lacerations, burns and welts, said the police.

The three boys, one was arrested on Wednesday and two on Thursday after inquiries, were charged with take/detain in company with intent to get advantage occasion actual bodily harm.

Police said inquiries are underway.