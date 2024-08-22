My Body's In Really Good Place Where I Feel Like I Can Contribute With Bowling, Says Cameron Green

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Australia's fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green said he is eager to take up greater workload in the upcoming home summer, especially in the longer format, citing that his body is in a really good place, which means he can contribute to the team's cause with the ball.

Green made his Test debut against India in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at home and has 28 appearances in the format so far. Since then, Green has been more prominent for his batting returns – 1,377 runs coming at an average of 36.23 – and more so due to lower-back injuries in his growing-up years.

But this time, Green is in line to be given more of bowling duties during this year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy and increase his tally of scalps, which currently stands at 35 Test wickets at an average of 35.31.

"I've thought about it as an 'in 10 years' time sort of thing'. But definitely, at the moment I'm very happy to contribute as much as I can. Physically I'm in a really good place to be able to do that," Green told com.

"We always laugh and joke between me and Mitch about who bowls those graveyard overs between the 70th and the 80th overs when the ball is not doing anything. We'll wait and see how we do it this summer.”

"But now my body's in a really good place where I feel like I can contribute with bowling. Down the track, it's definitely an option but at the moment I'm very happy to be a genuine allrounder," he added.

On the other hand, Green is yet to establish himself in the white-ball formats for Australia. With him being included in white-ball squads for Australia's tour of the United Kingdom next month, it brings him into consideration for next year's 50-over Champions Trophy.

"Obviously had a bit of success with it last year. Having an extended break (from white-ball cricket) before a Test tour, it's going to help for sure. I really enjoyed doing it last year and there's potentially a chance to do it again this year," he said.

"I obviously love playing for WA, playing Shield cricket is awesome, I think it's the best preparation you can have for a Test tour. But at the same time, you always want to play for Australia, especially when there always seems to be a World Cup or a Champions Trophy just around the corner."

"If you decide to not do a white-ball series, is it going to hurt your chances for the Champions Trophy, for example? There's always these things you've got to weigh up. So it's still up in the air," concluded Green.